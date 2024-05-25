Other Sports

World Para Athletics Championships: India Mark Historic Success With 17 Medals

The Indian team’s medal tally was further boosted by a successful protest in the men's javelin throw F46 event, leading to the disqualification of Sri Lanka's Dinesh Priyantha Herath. This upgrade awarded silver to Rinku Hooda and bronze to Ajeet Singh

simran sharma para athlete X @anshul_chavhan
Simran Sharma (R) secures India's Paralympic spot in the women's T12 200m event after winning a gold medal at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan on Saturday. Photo: X/ @anshul_chavhan
info_icon

India concluded their campaign at the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan, with unprecedented success, securing a total of 17 medals, including six golds, and finishing sixth in the standings. (More Sports News)

This marks India's best-ever performance at the Championships, surpassing their previous record of 10 medals in Paris 2023.

Delhi sprinter Simran Sharma clinched the country's sixth gold on the final day, winning the women's 200m T12 event with a personal best time of 24.95 seconds.

Indian athlete Rinku Hooda in action at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in Kobe. - X | SAI Media
World Para Athletics C'ships: India Bags Silver, Bronze In F46 Javelin After Protest

BY PTI

Simran, who has a vision impairment and hails from Burari village, improved her previous best by over a fifth of a second. She was joined on the podium by Darlenys De La Severino of Dominica and Lorraine Gomes De Aguiar of Brazil, who took silver and bronze respectively.

Simran's achievement capped a remarkable campaign for India, which included golds from Deepthi Jeevanji (women's 400m T20), Sachin Khilari (men's shot put F46), Sumit Antil (men's javelin F64), Thangavelu Mariyappan (men's high jump T63), and Ekta Bhyan (women's club throw F51).

India's other medallists included Preethi Pal, who secured bronze in both the women's 100m and 200m T35 events, and Navdeep Singh, who won bronze in the men's javelin throw F41 category.

World and Paralympic javelin throw champion Sumit Antil with Fit India Champions Podcast host Ekta Vishnoi. - SAI/Fit India
Second Paralympics Gold Is Goal, But Breaching 75 Metre-Mark My Dream: Sumit Antil

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Indian team’s medal tally was further boosted by a successful protest in the men's javelin throw F46 event, leading to the disqualification of Sri Lanka's Dinesh Priyantha Herath. This upgrade awarded silver to Rinku Hooda and bronze to Ajeet Singh.

Head coach Satyanarayan expressed satisfaction with the results, stating, "The number of medals we won was more or less the same that we had targeted, though we had aimed for seven golds. Indian para-athletics and para-sports as a whole are growing. We have done better than the 2023 Paris edition which was the best performance then."

India's first medal -- a gold in men's javelin 46 event -- in the World Para Athletics Championships was won by the legendary Devendra Jhajharia, who is currently the Paralympic Committee of India president, in the 2013 edition in Lyon, France.

India are being represented by 40 athletes, including eight women, in this championship.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Children Among 4 Killed As Huge Fire Breaks Out At Gaming Zone In Rajkot
  2. Man Held For Raping Seven Girls After Posing As Woman College Teacher
  3. Kashmir Votes In First Election Post Abrogation Of Article 370
  4. Elderly Man On His Way To Vote Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Jharkhand
  5. Delhiites Brave The Heat To Vote For 7 Seats In Penultimate Phase Of Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Casting Director Of ‘Heeramandi’ Defends Casting Sharmin Segal As Alamzeb: You Can’t Please Everyone
  2. Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya
  3. Jeffrey Wright Boards HBO's 'The Last of Us' Season Two
  4. Dennis Quaid To Co-Star With Zazie Beetz, Elizabeth Debicki In 'This Blue Is Mine'
  5. 'The Legend of Hanuman' Season Four To Come Out On Disney+ Hotstar In June
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Bowl First Vs England In 2nd T20I; Jofra Archer Returns
  2. Wayne Rooney Named Plymouth Head Coach: Legend Eager To Commence 'Exciting Project'
  3. French Open: Alexander Zverev Bracing For 'Peak' Rafael Nadal In Roland Garros Opener
  4. French Open: Carlos Alcaraz 'Little Bit Scared' About Forehand Amid Arm Issue
  5. England Vs Pakistan Women's 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
World News
  1. Manhattanhenge Returns To NYC, Check Out When And Where To Witness This Golden Delight!
  2. Bangladesh Prepares To Face Severe Cyclone 'Remal' On Sunday
  3. Memorial Day Weekend Food Deals 2024: Krispy Kreme, Papa John's, And Smoothie King Offer Irresistible Discounts And Freebies!
  4. Chinese Scientists Develop Mutant Ebola Virus In Lab; Experiment On Hamsters Reveal Fatal Symptoms
  5. One-Year-Old Ghanaian Boy Becomes World's Youngest Artist, Guinness World Records Declares
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 7 PM Voter Turnout At 58.84%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Bowl First Vs England In 2nd T20I; Jofra Archer Returns
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest