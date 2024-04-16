Other Sports

Valley Run 2024: Muddappa Begins Season With Double Victory

Bengaluru's Muddappa was also adjudged as the fastest rider of the day

At the summer edition of the Valley Run 2024, Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing, a multiple-time national champion, kicked off the season with a double victory. Photo: X/@lightningr1
Multiple-time national champion Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing began the season with a double victory at the summer edition of the Valley Run 2024 at Amby Valley here on Tuesday. (More Sports News)

Bengaluru's Muddappa was also adjudged as the fastest rider of the day.

Muddappa, the 12-time national champion, punched above his weight as he won the unrestricted class with a 1000cc bike, the BMW S1000RRR, and managed to set a national record of 09.480 seconds for this category.

He edged past seasoned rider Mohammed Riyaz from Hyderabad.

In the four stroke 851 to 1050cc Open class, Muddappa clocked 09.692s to take the second gold ahead of Riddhiish Patil of Mumbai but had to be content with a second place in the third category he took part.

Astride a Dayatona, Riyaz won the 4-stroke 551 up to 850cc Open class in 10.421 seconds, pushing Muddappa's Kawasaki Ninja 6R to second place.

The FMSCI event was scheduled to run concurrently with the first round of the Nationals, but since the MMSC event was postponed, Elite Octane and Sportscraft, the organisers of this race, successfully completed the 2024 edition.

