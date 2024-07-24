Other Sports

USA At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Coco Gauff, LeBron James To Lead As Flag Bearers In Opening Ceremony

Coco Gauff enters the Games 2024 as the No. 2 seed in singles, matching her current WTA ranking behind No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, and will be among the medal favourites. Gauff will play the women's doubles event alongside Jessica Pegula, seeded No.1

Coco Gauff US Paris Olympics 2024 team AP Photo
FILE - Coco Gauff, of the United States, plays a backhand return to Anca Todoni, of Romania, during their match on Day 3 at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 3, 2024. For the first time in more than 30 years, the tennis competition at an Olympics will be held on red clay, which means players who just made the adjustment from that surface at the French Open in early June to grass at Wimbledon in early July now will need to reverse course again in short order. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)
The rising tennis star, Coco Gauff of the United States of America along with the basketball legend LeBron James will lead as the flag bearers for the US Olympic team at the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony on July 26, Friday. (More Sports News)

Gauff, 20, is the reigning champion of the US Open and will make her Olympic debut in Paris 2024, having missed Tokyo due to a positive Covid-19 test. With this, she also became the first-ever tennis athlete to carry the United States national flag at the Olympics.

The tennis sensation based in Florida has been chosen as the female flag bearer to join James for Team USA. Coco expressed her happiness on Twitter, saying, "I just want to say thank you to my fellow Team USA Olympians/athletes for voting and choosing me for this incredible honor to be the flag bearer for the opening ceremony. Thank you so much. I am incredibly honored."

The American tennis star clinched her first Grand Slam title in women's singles at the 2023 US Open by defeating Aryna Sabalenka. She also won in women's doubles event at the 2024 French Open playing alongside Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

There is a clear message for the fellow rivals of the 20-year-old - the clay court at Roland Garros where the tennis matches of the Paris Olympics (commencing on July 26, Friday) will take place is no stranger for Gauff for already claimed victory in doubles and reached the singles semifinals there.

Coco Gauff enters the Games 2024 as the No. 2 seed in singles, matching her current WTA ranking behind No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, and will be among the medal favourites. Gauff will play the women's doubles event alongside Jessica Pegula, seeded No.1.

The defending champion of the 2024 US Open is also expected to compete in mixed doubles at the upcoming Paris Olympics. However, pairings for this event have yet to be announced.

(With AP inputs)

