UFC 300 - Pereira vs Hill, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Star-Studded Event In India

In the second title fight on the card, UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend her title against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan in the first all-Chinese championship in UFC history. Zhang, China’s first-ever UFC champion, has an incredible 8-2 record inside the Octagon and 24-3 overall, making her one of the best female fighters in this sport. Yan claims rights as the first female Chinese athlete to be signed by UFC, and has progressed through the division with wins over Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade to land this championship opportunity.