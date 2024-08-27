Other Sports

Sid 'Vicious' Eudy, World Wrestling Entertainment Legend, Passes Away Aged 63

Known among his supporters as Sid Justice, Sid Vicious and Sycho Sid, Eudy was a six-time professional wrestling champion. He rose to fame in the 1990s as one of his generation’s “most imposing and terrifying competitors”, a WWE statement noted

sid-eudy-wwe-file-photo
File photo of WWE icon Sid Eudy. Photo: X/Jim Ross
info_icon

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icon Sidney 'Sid' Raymond Eudy died on Monday (August 26, 2024) at the age of 63 after a prolonged fight with cancer, his family announced in a statement. (More Sports News)

Known among his supporters as Sid Justice, Sid Vicious and Sycho Sid, Eudy was a six-time professional wrestling champion. He rose to fame in the 1990s as one of his generation’s “most imposing and terrifying competitors”, a WWE statement noted.

Listed at six-foot-nine and 317 pounds, Eudy was born on 16 December, 1960 in the American state of Arkansas. He entered the world of wrestling by joining the World Championship Wrestling (WCW) circuit in 1989, taking on legends such as The Four Horsemen and The Steiner Brothers.

His wrestling career saw the two-time WWE champion (known as WWF then) headline WrestleMania twice, and emerge victorious two times at the WCW’s heavyweight championship. WWE stated that the wrestler's feats would have continued, had he not suffered "a catastrophic in-ring leg injury" in 2001.

Eudy's son Gunnar remembered him as “a man of strength, kindness, and love” who will be “greatly missed”. Gunnar thanked people for their support on Facebook, saying that the family “appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss”. Details for a memorial service would be announced soon, he added.

WWE's statement read: “Sid’s reputation as one of the toughest and most thrilling superstars cemented his legacy in WWE, and his influence can still be seen in wrestling rings around the world.

“WWE extends its condolences to Eudy’s family, friends and fans.”

WWE stated that Eudy debuted there as Sid Justice, and served as the special guest referee at the SummerSlam 1991, which included all-time great Hulk Hogan.

Eudy's colleagues and fans have been sharing their condolences following his death. Two-time WWE hall of famer Booker T Huffman said Eudy’s impact on wrestling was “undeniable”, adding that he “paved the way for so many of us”.

“Without Sid Vicious, I don’t think my brother and I would have made it to WCW…My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time,” Booker T wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Eudy is survived by his wife Sabrina Paige and two children.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Siraj, Malik Ruled Out Of First Round Due To Illness; Jadeja Released
  2. Duleep Trophy's Foreign Affairs: When Indian Cricket Gave Visiting Stars A Domestic Test
  3. Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India At Women's T20 World Cup: Check 15-Member Squad
  4. PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan's Loss To Bangladesh Due To 'No Backup' In Test Squad, Admits Mohsin Naqvi
  5. Who Is Ian Bestwick? Club Cricketer Getting Worldwide Fame For Not Scoring A Single Run In 137 Balls
Football News
  1. If Cristiano Ronaldo Retires, 'It Will Be At Al-Nassr', The Portugal Football Legend Drop Hints
  2. Juventus 3-0 Hellas Verona: Risky Approach Pays Off For Coach Thiago Motta
  3. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Life And Times Of The Former England Manager - In Pics
  4. Villarreal 4-3 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Dani Parejo Scores Last-Gasp Goal To Settle Thriller
  5. Football Transfers: Paulo Dybala Debated Saudi Pro League Move Before Settling On Roma Stay
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 1 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Advances; Thiem Bows Out Of Grand Slams - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 1 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Progress; Stephens Knocked Out - In Pics
  3. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Eases To First-Round Win Against Priscilla Hon
  4. Us Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Shakes Off 'Ups And Downs' To Progress At Flushing Meadows
  5. US Open: Sumit Nagal Crashes Out With First-Round Loss To Tallon Griekspoor - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu And Kashmir Elections: BJP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Omar Abdullah To Contest Polls From Ganderbal Seat
  3. Mayawati Unanimously Re-Elected BSP President
  4. Malayalam Cinema Metoo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved
  5. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Chaos, Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan; BJP Demands Polygraph Test On Mamata
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding Milkshake Are Finally Here Along With Some Spicy Treats
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Who Is Kevan Parekh? Meet Apple's New Indian-Origin CFO
  4. Trip To Space: 4 Private Citizens To Walk In Space In Historic Polaris Dawn Mission
  5. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
World News
  1. Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding Milkshake Are Finally Here Along With Some Spicy Treats
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Mpox Outbreak: 19 Countries Report Mpox Cases; Africa Continues To Wait For Vaccines
  4. Who Is Kevan Parekh? Meet Apple's New Indian-Origin CFO
  5. 'Serious Violation': What Japan Said After Chinese Military Plane Violates Its Airspace
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Chaos, Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan; BJP Demands Polygraph Test On Mamata
  2. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List
  3. Gujarat Rains: 7 People Died, 6,000 Relocated Due To Severe Floods After IMD Warning | Top Points
  4. Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats After 'Emergency' Trailer Launch; Seeks Police Intervention
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Pune: In 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' Session At School, 10-Yr-Old Realises Rape By Senior Citizen
  7. Russia's Missile, Drone Salvo Targets Half Of Ukraine, 4 Dead In Biggest Recent Onslaught | Top Points
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs