World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icon Sidney 'Sid' Raymond Eudy died on Monday (August 26, 2024) at the age of 63 after a prolonged fight with cancer, his family announced in a statement. (More Sports News)
Known among his supporters as Sid Justice, Sid Vicious and Sycho Sid, Eudy was a six-time professional wrestling champion. He rose to fame in the 1990s as one of his generation’s “most imposing and terrifying competitors”, a WWE statement noted.
Listed at six-foot-nine and 317 pounds, Eudy was born on 16 December, 1960 in the American state of Arkansas. He entered the world of wrestling by joining the World Championship Wrestling (WCW) circuit in 1989, taking on legends such as The Four Horsemen and The Steiner Brothers.
His wrestling career saw the two-time WWE champion (known as WWF then) headline WrestleMania twice, and emerge victorious two times at the WCW’s heavyweight championship. WWE stated that the wrestler's feats would have continued, had he not suffered "a catastrophic in-ring leg injury" in 2001.
Eudy's son Gunnar remembered him as “a man of strength, kindness, and love” who will be “greatly missed”. Gunnar thanked people for their support on Facebook, saying that the family “appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss”. Details for a memorial service would be announced soon, he added.
WWE's statement read: “Sid’s reputation as one of the toughest and most thrilling superstars cemented his legacy in WWE, and his influence can still be seen in wrestling rings around the world.
“WWE extends its condolences to Eudy’s family, friends and fans.”
WWE stated that Eudy debuted there as Sid Justice, and served as the special guest referee at the SummerSlam 1991, which included all-time great Hulk Hogan.
Eudy's colleagues and fans have been sharing their condolences following his death. Two-time WWE hall of famer Booker T Huffman said Eudy’s impact on wrestling was “undeniable”, adding that he “paved the way for so many of us”.
“Without Sid Vicious, I don’t think my brother and I would have made it to WCW…My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time,” Booker T wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
Eudy is survived by his wife Sabrina Paige and two children.