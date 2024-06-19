Britain's King Charles III prepares to present trophies to the owner and trainer of Asfoora ridden by jockey Oisin Murphy, the winning horse of the King Charles II Stakes horse race on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.
Queen Camilla prepares to present trophies to the winning owner, trainer and jockey of the St James's Palace Stakes on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave as they arrive by carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.
Racegoers pose for the media wearing ornate outfits as they arrive for the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.
Princess Anne and Gabriella Kingston wave to the crowds as they arrive by carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.
Racegoers react as they watch the first race on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.
Racegoers relax as they watch the first race on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.
Lucy Whitehead wears an ornate has as she poses for the photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.
A racegoer pose for the media, as armed police stand guard near the main entrance on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.
Nikita Tutus poses for a photograph as she arrives for first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.