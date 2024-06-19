Other Sports

Royal Ascot, Day 1: Royal Family Attend As High-Profile Race Gets Underway - In Pics

The Royal Family, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were in attendance at the first day of Ascot. More than 250,000 people were expected to attend the five-day event. Speaking of the event, it was founded by Queen Anne in 1711, and from since then on, has gone on to become a social occasion as a sporting event that has being attended by celebs and sports stars.