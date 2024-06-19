Other Sports

Royal Ascot, Day 1: Royal Family Attend As High-Profile Race Gets Underway - In Pics

The Royal Family, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were in attendance at the first day of Ascot. More than 250,000 people were expected to attend the five-day event. Speaking of the event, it was founded by Queen Anne in 1711, and from since then on, has gone on to become a social occasion as a sporting event that has being attended by celebs and sports stars.

Britain Royal Ascot 2024 | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Britain's King Charles III prepares to present trophies to the owner and trainer of Asfoora ridden by jockey Oisin Murphy, the winning horse of the King Charles II Stakes horse race on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.

Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Queen Camilla prepares to present trophies to the winning owner, trainer and jockey of the St James's Palace Stakes on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.

Britains King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave as they arrive by carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.

Racegoers pose for photo
Racegoers pose for photo | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Racegoers pose for the media wearing ornate outfits as they arrive for the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.

Princess Anne and Gabriella Kingston
Princess Anne and Gabriella Kingston | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Princess Anne and Gabriella Kingston wave to the crowds as they arrive by carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.

Racegoers at Ascot
Racegoers at Ascot | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Racegoers react as they watch the first race on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.

Racegoers watch the first race
Racegoers watch the first race | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Racegoers relax as they watch the first race on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.

Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Lucy Whitehead wears an ornate has as she poses for the photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.

Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

A racegoer pose for the media, as armed police stand guard near the main entrance on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.

Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Nikita Tutus poses for a photograph as she arrives for first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.

