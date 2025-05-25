Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Welcome
Hello, we're back with another live blog, it's track and field time at the Rabat Diamond League 2025. Stay tuned for live updates.
Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Where To Watch
The events of the Rabat Diamond League 2025 will be live streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel.
Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Schedule
22:50 IST – High Jump Men
23:01 IST – Shot Put Men
23:15 IST – Pole Vault Women
23:34 IST – 400m Hurdles Women
23:45 IST – 100m Men
23:55 IST – 800m Men
00:05 IST (26 May) – 100m Women
00:11 IST – Javelin Women
00:14 IST – 400m Men
00:24 IST – 1500m Men
00:37 IST – 3000m Women
00:55 IST – 200m Men
01:04 IST – 800m Women
01:16 IST – 3000m Steeplechase Men
Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: High Jump Men
So the Rabat leg of the Diamond League kickoff with the High Jump Men event.
Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Kenya Nelly
Kenya’s Nelly Chepchirchir claimed a commanding win in the women’s 1500m.
While not a Diamond League event, she impressed with a swift 3:58.04 finish to seal victory in style.
Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: 400m Hurdles
World champion Femke Bol kicked off her 2025 campaign sensationally, winning the 400m hurdles in Rabat with a meet record of 52.46 -- her fastest ever season opener.
Jamaica’s Andrenette Knight came in second (53.90), with Italy’s Ayomide Folorunso third (54.74).
Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Men's Shot Up
Otterdahl leads men’s shot put after three rounds.
Payton Otterdahl opened with a strong 21.83m throw in the first round. Joe Kovacs (21.52m) and Adrian Piperi (21.47m) follow closely.
Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Men’s 100m
Simbine clocks 9.95 to win men’s 100m in Rabat
Akani Simbine stormed to his third 100m victory of the season, finishing in 9.95s. Ferdinand Omanyala came second in 10.05, just ahead of Fred Kerley (10.07).
Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results
Women's 100m:
Shericka Jackson wins the women's 100m in 11.04, edging Liberia’s Maia McCoy (11.08) and USA’s Jacious Sears (11.11).
Men's 800m:
Tshepiso Masalela sets a world lead and meeting record in the men's 800m with 1:42.69; Max Burgin (1:43.34 PB) and Emmanuel Wanyonyi (1:43.37) follow.
Men's high jump:
Nine athletes clear 2.21m in the early stages of the men's high jump, including Hamish Kerr, Shelby McEwen, and Romaine Beckford.
Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results
Men’s 1500m:
Jonah Koech of Kenya smashed his personal best with 3:31.43 to win. Azeddine Habz led early but faded, while Reynold Cheruiyot finished second in 3:31.78.
Men’s 400m:
Jacory Patterson (USA) edged out Zakithi Nene (South Africa) to win in 44.37, just shy of the Rabat meeting record. Quincy Hall was third, while Bayapo Ndori pulled up early.
Women’s 100m:
Shericka Jackson of Jamaica recovered from a slow start to win in 11.04. Maia McCoy (Liberia) and Jacious Sears (USA) finished close behind.
Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results:
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase:
Beatrice Chebet stunned with the second-fastest time ever, finishing in 8:11.56 after leading with a fast opening kilometre of 2:44.
Women’s Pole Vault:
Katie Moon (USA), Gabriel Leon (USA), and Tina Sutej (Slovenia) all cleared 4.63m. Molly Caudery withdrew due to a slight warm-up injury.
Men’s 1500m:
Jonah Koech (Kenya) set a huge personal best of 3:31.43 to win, outpacing Azeddine Habz (France) and Reynold Cheruiyot (Kenya), who finished second in 3:31.78
Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results:
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
Gold - Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) – 8:00.70
World lead & meeting record
Silver - Frederik Ruppert (Germany) – 8:01.49
New German national record
Bronze - Hailemariyam Amare (Ethiopia) - 8:07:47
Women’s 800m
Gold - Tsige Duguma (Ethiopia) – 1:57.42
Silver - Prudence Sekgodiso (South Africa) – 1:57.45
Bronze - Addison Wiley (USA) – Strong finish in sub-1:58 race
Women’s Pole Vault
Gold - Katie Moon (USA) – Cleared 4.73m (third attempt)
Silver - Tina Sutej (Slovenia) – Cleared 4.63m
Bronze - Gabriella Leon (USA) – Also 4.63m, placed third on countback
Men’s High Jump
Gold - Hamish Kerr (New Zealand) – 2.25m
Wins on countback; no one cleared 2.28m
Silver - Marco Fasinotti (Italy) – 2.25m
Bronze - Yual Reath (Australia) and JuVaughn Harrison (USA) – 2.25m
Women’s Javelin
Gold - Elina Tzengko (Greece) – 64.60m
Silver - Adriana Vilagos (Serbia) – 63.25m
Bronze - Anete Sietina (Latvia) – 60.19m (Season’s Best)
Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results:
Courtney Lindsey powers to 200m victory
The American sprinter clocked 20.04 in Rabat, holding off Joseph Fahnbulleh and Fred Kerley for the win.
Beatrice Chebet runs the second-fastest 3000m ever
The Kenyan sensation blazed through the race in 8:11.56, narrowly missing the long-standing world record from 1993.
