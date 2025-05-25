Two-time Olympic gold medallist Beatrice Chebet celebrates her win in the Women's 3000m at the Rabat Diamond League 2025. X | Wanda Diamond League

That’s a wrap from the Rabat Diamond League 2025 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday, May 25. The event, featuring Olympic champions, saw Kenya’s two-time gold medallist Beatrice Chebet dominate the women’s 3000m, clocking the second-fastest time ever in history. Morocco’s own steeplechase star Soufiane El Bakkali thrilled the home crowd by defending his title in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.Courtney Lindsey powered to victory in the men’s 200m, while the USA’s Katie Moon claimed the top spot in the women’s pole vault. New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr soared to win the men’s high jump. Catch the highlights from the Rabat Diamond League right here!

Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Welcome

25 May 2025, 10:50:55 pm IST Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Where To Watch The events of the Rabat Diamond League 2025 will be live streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel.

25 May 2025, 10:56:13 pm IST Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Schedule 22:50 IST – High Jump Men 23:01 IST – Shot Put Men 23:15 IST – Pole Vault Women 23:34 IST – 400m Hurdles Women 23:45 IST – 100m Men 23:55 IST – 800m Men 00:05 IST (26 May) – 100m Women 00:11 IST – Javelin Women 00:14 IST – 400m Men 00:24 IST – 1500m Men 00:37 IST – 3000m Women 00:55 IST – 200m Men 01:04 IST – 800m Women 01:16 IST – 3000m Steeplechase Men

25 May 2025, 11:19:05 pm IST Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: High Jump Men So the Rabat leg of the Diamond League kickoff with the High Jump Men event.

25 May 2025, 11:46:51 pm IST Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Kenya Nelly Kenya’s Nelly Chepchirchir claimed a commanding win in the women’s 1500m. While not a Diamond League event, she impressed with a swift 3:58.04 finish to seal victory in style.

25 May 2025, 11:54:30 pm IST Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: 400m Hurdles World champion Femke Bol kicked off her 2025 campaign sensationally, winning the 400m hurdles in Rabat with a meet record of 52.46 -- her fastest ever season opener. Jamaica’s Andrenette Knight came in second (53.90), with Italy’s Ayomide Folorunso third (54.74).

25 May 2025, 11:55:23 pm IST Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Men's Shot Up Otterdahl leads men’s shot put after three rounds. Payton Otterdahl opened with a strong 21.83m throw in the first round. Joe Kovacs (21.52m) and Adrian Piperi (21.47m) follow closely.

25 May 2025, 11:56:43 pm IST Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Men’s 100m Simbine clocks 9.95 to win men’s 100m in Rabat Akani Simbine stormed to his third 100m victory of the season, finishing in 9.95s. Ferdinand Omanyala came second in 10.05, just ahead of Fred Kerley (10.07).

26 May 2025, 12:09:23 am IST Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results Women's 100m: Shericka Jackson wins the women's 100m in 11.04, edging Liberia’s Maia McCoy (11.08) and USA’s Jacious Sears (11.11). Men's 800m: Tshepiso Masalela sets a world lead and meeting record in the men's 800m with 1:42.69; Max Burgin (1:43.34 PB) and Emmanuel Wanyonyi (1:43.37) follow. Men's high jump: Nine athletes clear 2.21m in the early stages of the men's high jump, including Hamish Kerr, Shelby McEwen, and Romaine Beckford.

26 May 2025, 12:49:49 am IST Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results Men’s 1500m:

Jonah Koech of Kenya smashed his personal best with 3:31.43 to win. Azeddine Habz led early but faded, while Reynold Cheruiyot finished second in 3:31.78. Men’s 400m:

Jacory Patterson (USA) edged out Zakithi Nene (South Africa) to win in 44.37, just shy of the Rabat meeting record. Quincy Hall was third, while Bayapo Ndori pulled up early. Women’s 100m:

Shericka Jackson of Jamaica recovered from a slow start to win in 11.04. Maia McCoy (Liberia) and Jacious Sears (USA) finished close behind.

26 May 2025, 01:39:05 am IST Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Gold - Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) – 8:00.70

World lead & meeting record Silver - Frederik Ruppert (Germany) – 8:01.49

New German national record Bronze - Hailemariyam Amare (Ethiopia) - 8:07:47 Women’s 800m Gold - Tsige Duguma (Ethiopia) – 1:57.42 Silver - Prudence Sekgodiso (South Africa) – 1:57.45 Bronze - Addison Wiley (USA) – Strong finish in sub-1:58 race Women’s Pole Vault Gold - Katie Moon (USA) – Cleared 4.73m (third attempt) Silver - Tina Sutej (Slovenia) – Cleared 4.63m Bronze - Gabriella Leon (USA) – Also 4.63m, placed third on countback Men’s High Jump Gold - Hamish Kerr (New Zealand) – 2.25m

Wins on countback; no one cleared 2.28m Silver - Marco Fasinotti (Italy) – 2.25m Bronze - Yual Reath (Australia) and JuVaughn Harrison (USA) – 2.25m Women’s Javelin Gold - Elina Tzengko (Greece) – 64.60m Silver - Adriana Vilagos (Serbia) – 63.25m Bronze - Anete Sietina (Latvia) – 60.19m (Season’s Best)

