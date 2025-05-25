Rabat Diamond League 2025 Highlights: Beatrice Chebet Sets Second-Fastest Women's 3000m Record; Courtney Lindsey Clinches 200m Victory

Catch the highlights from the fourth Diamond League meet of the season in Rabat right here

rabat-diamond-league-women3000m.
Two-time Olympic gold medallist Beatrice Chebet celebrates her win in the Women's 3000m at the Rabat Diamond League 2025. X | Wanda Diamond League
That’s a wrap from the Rabat Diamond League 2025 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday, May 25. The event, featuring Olympic champions, saw Kenya’s two-time gold medallist Beatrice Chebet dominate the women’s 3000m, clocking the second-fastest time ever in history. Morocco’s own steeplechase star Soufiane El Bakkali thrilled the home crowd by defending his title in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.Courtney Lindsey powered to victory in the men’s 200m, while the USA’s Katie Moon claimed the top spot in the women’s pole vault. New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr soared to win the men’s high jump. Catch the highlights from the Rabat Diamond League right here!
LIVE UPDATES

Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Welcome

Hello, we're back with another live blog, it's track and field time at the Rabat Diamond League 2025. Stay tuned for live updates.

Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Where To Watch 

The events of the Rabat Diamond League 2025 will be live streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel.

Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Schedule

22:50 IST – High Jump Men

23:01 IST – Shot Put Men

23:15 IST – Pole Vault Women

23:34 IST – 400m Hurdles Women

23:45 IST – 100m Men

23:55 IST – 800m Men

00:05 IST (26 May) – 100m Women

00:11 IST – Javelin Women

00:14 IST – 400m Men

00:24 IST – 1500m Men

00:37 IST – 3000m Women

00:55 IST – 200m Men

01:04 IST – 800m Women

01:16 IST – 3000m Steeplechase Men

Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: High Jump Men

So the Rabat leg of the Diamond League kickoff with the High Jump Men event.

Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Kenya Nelly 

Kenya’s Nelly Chepchirchir claimed a commanding win in the women’s 1500m.

While not a Diamond League event, she impressed with a swift 3:58.04 finish to seal victory in style.

Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: 400m Hurdles

World champion Femke Bol kicked off her 2025 campaign sensationally, winning the 400m hurdles in Rabat with a meet record of 52.46 -- her fastest ever season opener.

Jamaica’s Andrenette Knight came in second (53.90), with Italy’s Ayomide Folorunso third (54.74).

Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Men's Shot Up 

Otterdahl leads men’s shot put after three rounds.

Payton Otterdahl opened with a strong 21.83m throw in the first round. Joe Kovacs (21.52m) and Adrian Piperi (21.47m) follow closely.

Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Men’s 100m

Simbine clocks 9.95 to win men’s 100m in Rabat

Akani Simbine stormed to his third 100m victory of the season, finishing in 9.95s. Ferdinand Omanyala came second in 10.05, just ahead of Fred Kerley (10.07).

Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results

Women's 100m:

Shericka Jackson wins the women's 100m in 11.04, edging Liberia’s Maia McCoy (11.08) and USA’s Jacious Sears (11.11).

Men's 800m:

Tshepiso Masalela sets a world lead and meeting record in the men's 800m with 1:42.69; Max Burgin (1:43.34 PB) and Emmanuel Wanyonyi (1:43.37) follow.

Men's high jump:

Nine athletes clear 2.21m in the early stages of the men's high jump, including Hamish Kerr, Shelby McEwen, and Romaine Beckford.

Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results

Men’s 1500m:
Jonah Koech of Kenya smashed his personal best with 3:31.43 to win. Azeddine Habz led early but faded, while Reynold Cheruiyot finished second in 3:31.78.

Men’s 400m:
Jacory Patterson (USA) edged out Zakithi Nene (South Africa) to win in 44.37, just shy of the Rabat meeting record. Quincy Hall was third, while Bayapo Ndori pulled up early.

Women’s 100m:
Shericka Jackson of Jamaica recovered from a slow start to win in 11.04. Maia McCoy (Liberia) and Jacious Sears (USA) finished close behind.

Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: 

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase:

Beatrice Chebet stunned with the second-fastest time ever, finishing in 8:11.56 after leading with a fast opening kilometre of 2:44.

Women’s Pole Vault:

Katie Moon (USA), Gabriel Leon (USA), and Tina Sutej (Slovenia) all cleared 4.63m. Molly Caudery withdrew due to a slight warm-up injury.

Men’s 1500m:

Jonah Koech (Kenya) set a huge personal best of 3:31.43 to win, outpacing Azeddine Habz (France) and Reynold Cheruiyot (Kenya), who finished second in 3:31.78

Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results:

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Gold - Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) – 8:00.70
World lead & meeting record

Silver - Frederik Ruppert (Germany) – 8:01.49
New German national record

Bronze - Hailemariyam Amare (Ethiopia) - 8:07:47

Women’s 800m

Gold - Tsige Duguma (Ethiopia) – 1:57.42

Silver - Prudence Sekgodiso (South Africa) – 1:57.45

Bronze - Addison Wiley (USA) – Strong finish in sub-1:58 race

Women’s Pole Vault

Gold - Katie Moon (USA) – Cleared 4.73m (third attempt)

Silver - Tina Sutej (Slovenia) – Cleared 4.63m

Bronze - Gabriella Leon (USA) – Also 4.63m, placed third on countback

Men’s High Jump

Gold - Hamish Kerr (New Zealand) – 2.25m
Wins on countback; no one cleared 2.28m

Silver - Marco Fasinotti (Italy) – 2.25m

Bronze - Yual Reath (Australia) and JuVaughn Harrison (USA) – 2.25m

Women’s Javelin

Gold - Elina Tzengko (Greece) – 64.60m

Silver - Adriana Vilagos (Serbia) – 63.25m

Bronze - Anete Sietina (Latvia) – 60.19m (Season’s Best)

Rabat Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results:

Courtney Lindsey powers to 200m victory

The American sprinter clocked 20.04 in Rabat, holding off Joseph Fahnbulleh and Fred Kerley for the win.

Beatrice Chebet runs the second-fastest 3000m ever

The Kenyan sensation blazed through the race in 8:11.56, narrowly missing the long-standing world record from 1993.

Thank-You!

That's all from our end, thankyou for joining us! Come again tomorrow for the live coverage yet another sporting event.

Published At:
