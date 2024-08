Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Full List Of Players Bought And Their Price In PKL Season 11 Auction

A two-time PKL Best Defender, Shadloui joins the Steelers after previously playing for Puneri Paltan, the team that defeated Haryana in last season's final. Meanwhile, Pawan Sehrawat returns to Telugu Titans for Rs. 1.725 crore, and Bengal Warriorz bolstered their defence with Iranian star Fazel Atrachali