PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Leads Jaipur Pink Panthers To Massive 52-22 Win Against Telugu Titans

The second half saw both sides take a cautious approach at the beginning. The Telugu Titans were looking to reduce the deficit, while the Jaipur Pink Panthers had their eyes on extending the lead. Jaipur Pink Panthers’ captain Arjun Deshwal was in fine form and had completed his Super 10 as well. Reza Mirbagheri inflicted an ALL OUT on the Telugu Titans midway through the second half which further extended the Jaipur Pink Panthers’ lead. With just under 10 minutes to go in the game, the Jaipur Pink Panthers led by 16 points, and were in control of proceedings.