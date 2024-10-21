PKL 11: UP Yoddhas Begin Campaign With Close Win Over Dabang Delhi KC

By now Naveen Kumar had picked up the baton from Ashu Malik, and was leading the charge for the Dabang Delhi K.C. as they looked to fightback. However, in the final phase of play, the UP Yoddhas cranked up the intensity as Sahul Kumar inflicted an ALL OUT on Dabang Delhi K.C. and the raiders also picked up crucial points. That helped the UP Yoddhas take a 5-point lead with less than 5 minutes to go. Eventually, the UP Yoddhas came away with the win in what was a closely fought game. Bhavani Rajput top scored for the UP Yoddhas with 7 points.