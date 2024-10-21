Other Sports

PKL 11: UP Yoddhas Begin Campaign With Close Win Over Dabang Delhi KC

The UP Yoddhas won the game with the scoreline reading 28-23

PKL UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC
UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC Photo: Special arrangement
info_icon

The UP Yoddhas took on the Dabang Delhi K.C. in their opening match of PKL Season 11 at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, and put on a solid showing on Monday evening. The UP Yoddhas won the game with the scoreline reading 28-23. (More Sports News)

The UP Yoddhas kicked off proceedings when they picked up the first points of the game through a Surender Gill raid. After that, it was a tight battle, as the two competitors traded raids and points without conceding an inch to each other. Neither side could take an outright lead in the early exchanges in what was turning out to be a close battle.

However, as the first half reached the midway stage, Bhavani Rajput took charge as the UP Yoddhas started to settle in, and edged ahead of their opponents. As the half wore on, Ashu Malik and Nitin Panwar helped Dabang Delhi K.C. fight back and bring the contest back on level terms. The first half ended with the scores tied at 12-11.

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba at PKL 11. - Pro Kabaddi League
Pro Kabaddi League 11: Dabang Delhi Begin New Season With Win Over U Mumba

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The second half was also a cautious start with both sides taking their time to strike. Both sides were finding it tough to break each other down despite multiple well thought out moves in the early exchanges. At the end of the first phase of the second half, there was hardly any difference between the two sides. The UP Yoddhas led by 18-16, with the game very much on a knife-edge.

By now Naveen Kumar had picked up the baton from Ashu Malik, and was leading the charge for the Dabang Delhi K.C. as they looked to fightback. However, in the final phase of play, the UP Yoddhas cranked up the intensity as Sahul Kumar inflicted an ALL OUT on Dabang Delhi K.C. and the raiders also picked up crucial points. That helped the UP Yoddhas take a 5-point lead with less than 5 minutes to go. Eventually, the UP Yoddhas came away with the win in what was a closely fought game. Bhavani Rajput top scored for the UP Yoddhas with 7 points.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  2. England Vs West Indies: Jos Buttler's Injury Sees Liam Livingstone Called Up As ODI Captain
  3. SL-A Vs BAN-A Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. India A Squad For Australia Tour: Ruturaj Gaikwad Named Captain; Ishan Kishan Returns
  5. AFG-A Vs HK Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: BVB Need 'Everything' To Overcome Los Blancos, Says Nuri Sahin
  2. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner Urges Unity To Combat Struggles After Latest PL Defeat
  3. Neymar Makes Al Hilal Comeback After 12-Month Injury Lay-off
  4. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Chris Wood Winner Keeps Eagles Winless
  5. Odisha FC Vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2024-25 Match
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  2. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  3. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lawrence Bishnoi And A Global Trail Of Bodies
  2. Kala Jatheri: Close Confidante
  3. Anmol Bishnoi: Brother In Arms
  4. BRICS 2024: Modi's 2nd Russia Visit, Bilateral Talks & New Members | What's On Agenda
  5. Weather Wrap: Rain Lashes Bengaluru; Delhi Breathes 'Very Poor' Air; Cyclone Dana To Hit Bengal, Odisha
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  4. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  5. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
World News
  1. India Announces Major Breakthrough With China On Border Patrolling
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  5. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
Latest Stories
  1. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  6. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  7. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  8. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bowlers Lead BAN Fightback After SA Bundle Hosts For Just 106