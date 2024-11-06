Patna Pirates Vs U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas Vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

The 19th day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 pits Patna Pirates against U Mumba, and Tamil Thalaivas versus Telugu Titans on Wednesday (November 6, 2024). Both games will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, the venue for the opening leg of PKL 11. (More Pro Kabaddi League News)
Patna Pirates head into this fixture on the back of a victory against UP Yoddhas on November 2. They won the match 42-37 and it was their third win of season 11. U Mumba also won their last match against Dabang Delhi by a 32-26 scoreline on November 5.
As for the second encounter of the night, Tamil Thalaivas head into this fixture after a defeat against Bengaluru Bulls on November 4. They lost the match 32-36 and it was their second loss in season 11. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans beat Bengaluru Bulls 38-35 in their last match on November 2.
Patna Pirates Vs U Mumba: Head-To-Head Record
In PKL history, Patna Pirates and U Mumba have played each other 20 times. U Mumba lead the head-to-head record, winning 11 times while the Pirates have returned with a victory on eight occasions. One match between these teams ended in a tie. The previous contest between Patna Pirates and U Mumba ended in the favour of the former. Patna Pirates won 44-23 in season 10.
Tamil Thalaivas Vs Telugu Titans: Head-To-Head Record
Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans have faced off 15 times. Tamil Thalaivas lead the head-to-head record, winning nine times while Telugu Titans have returned with a victory on five occasions. One match between these teams ended in a tie. The previous contest between the Thalaivas and Titans ended in favour of the former. They won 44-29 earlier in season 11.
Patna Pirates Vs U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas Vs Telugu Titans, PKL 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Day 19 matches of PKL 11 be played?
The Patna Pirates vs U Mumba game will be played on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8pm IST, and Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 9pm IST. Both matches will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where will the Day 19 matches of PKL 11 be telecast and live streamed?
Both the Patna Pirates vs U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.