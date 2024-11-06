Patna Pirates Vs U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas Vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

Patna Pirates Vs U Mumba: Head-To-Head Record

In PKL history, Patna Pirates and U Mumba have played each other 20 times. U Mumba lead the head-to-head record, winning 11 times while the Pirates have returned with a victory on eight occasions. One match between these teams ended in a tie. The previous contest between Patna Pirates and U Mumba ended in the favour of the former. Patna Pirates won 44-23 in season 10.