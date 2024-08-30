Paris Paralympics: Avani Lekhara Becomes First Indian Woman To Win Two Gold Medals At Summer Games

India’s Avani Lekhara scripted history on Friday, August 30, by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win two gold medals at the Paris Paralympics. (Full Paralympics Coverage|More Sports News)
She etched her name into the history books after she retained her women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 title.
Adding to her gold, she also broke the Paralympic record of 249.7 points, going for gold in style.
Avani had set the previous record of 249.6 in Tokyo.
“Feels nice, I’m happy. Just happy to win a medal for my country. I’m just so thankful to my team, my coaches, my parents, and my country” Avani Lekhara told PCI after winning her historic gold.
She is the second Indian Paralympian after Devendra Jhajharia to win two gold medals.
She also clinched a bronze in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event in Tokyo.