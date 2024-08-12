Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo via PTI

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo via PTI