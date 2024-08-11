Other Sports

Paris Olympics: Hurdles Brings USA Another Gold And Long-Awaited Medal For France In Track

Defending champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who competes for Puerto Rico, was another .02 back for bronze

paris-olympics-track-and-field-hurdle-ap-photo
Women's 100-meter hurdles gold medalist Masai Russell, centre, of the United States, stands with silver medalist Cyrena Samba-Mayela, left, of France, and bronze medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
info_icon

America's Masai Russell won a photo finish Saturday in the women's 100-meter hurdles where the biggest cheer came for Cyrena Samba-Mayela, whose silver medal marks the first of any color for France at the Olympic track meet.  (Medal Tally|Schedule & ResultsFull Coverage)

In a close-as-can-be race down the straightaway, Russell finished in 12.33 seconds, but had to wait another 15 seconds to learn she had beaten the Frenchwoman by .01.

Defending champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who competes for Puerto Rico, was another .02 back for bronze.

No cheers were louder than those for Samba-Mayela, who broke a shutout for the host country on the last day of action at the Stade de France.

The stadium has been packed all nine nights, cheering for sports stars from the United States, Kenya, Norway and all corners of the globe.

Still, the biggest cheer for a French athlete up to this point came for a swimmer, Léon Marchand, who won a gold medal in the pool on the opening night of the track meet, prompting race officials to ask for quiet while a crowd watching on tablets and phones went crazy.

Now, Samba-Mayela gave them a moment to cheer for someone in person. It's a nice break for a country with a rich track tradition, producing Olympic champions such as Marie-José Pérec and Renaud Lavillenie. Even with this medal, France remains without an Olympic gold on the track since Lavillenie won the pole vault in 2012.

Wanyonyi of Kenya wins men's 800 in another race decided by .01 second

In a speedy men's 800 Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi beat Canada's Marco Arop by .01 seconds in a photo finish, finishing in 1:41.19, only .28 off the world record.

American Bryce Hoppel's national record of 1:41.67 was only good for fourth.

China's Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi compete in the duet free routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday (August 10). - AP
Paris Olympics Day 15, Top Pic: China's Wang Twins Win Artistic Swimming Duet Gold

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Ingebrigtsen gets a win, this one in the 5,000

Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the 5,000 meters in a relatively drama-free race after much-hyped 1,500 four nights earlier against Britain's Josh Kerr turned into a disappointing fourth -place finish.

Ingebrigtsen won in 13 minutes, 13.66 seconds to add this title to wins at the last two world championships.

Kenya's Ronald Kwemoi finished second and Grant Fisher of the U.S. finished third.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
  2. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: South Africa's Bowlers Put Them On Top At Stumps
  4. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
Football News
  1. Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks
  2. Rangers 2-1 Motherwell: Vaclav Cerny Scores Winner As Gers Up And Running At Hampden
  3. Erik Ten Hag Retains Faith In Jadon Sancho After Community Shield Penalty Miss
  4. Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United (7-6 Pens): Manuel Akanji's Spot-Kick Wins Community Shield
  5. 'We Love To Win Finals' - Ruben Dias Revels In Latest Manchester City Triumph At Wembley
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  2. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  4. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  5. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  2. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  3. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics
  4. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  5. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Torn Bluetooth Device Leads To Arrest Of Accused In Kolkata Trainee Doctor's Murder Case
  2. Sebi Chief Denies Hindenburg Report: 'Character Assassination Attempt'
  3. Chief Justice Recalls Scene From This Movie To Emphasise Empathy In Young Doctors
  4. Himachal Pradesh Floods: 135 Roads Closed, Orange Alert For Rainfall In 5 Districts
  5. ‘Adani Mega Scam': Congress Seeks JPC Probe After Hindenburg Report On SEBI Chief
Entertainment News
  1. Nikkhil Advani On Why He Is Hesitant To Work With Salman Khan Again: He Feels Bad If His Films Make Less Than Rs 300 Crore
  2. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed
  3. Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer
  4. Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Not Respond To Messages
  5. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
US News
  1. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  2. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  4. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  5. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
World News
  1. Turkey Restores Instagram After 9-Day Ban | Here's What Happened
  2. Brazil Voepass Plane Crash: Bodies Of All 62 Passengers Found, Families Gather In Sao Paulo
  3. Middle East: Nearly 100 Dead After Israel Strikes Gaza School; US Troops In Syria Injured After Drone Attack
  4. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  5. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13