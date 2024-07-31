Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari Storms Into Pre-QFs Of Women's Individual Archery Event

Deepika took the first set but lost the next. After the scores were in the third set, Deepika trailed 3-5 but made a stunning recovery by shooting 10s with all three arrows to level the score 5-5

Deepika Kumari of India competes during the Womens Team Quarterfinal match. PTI
Deepika Kumari of India competes during the Women's Team Quarterfinal match against the Netherlands of the Archery competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Invalides in Paris. Photo: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK VIA PTI
info_icon

Ace Indian archer Deepika Kumari entered the pre-quarterfinals in the women's individual event of the Olympic Games after winning back-to-back matches in Paris on Wednesday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Deepika, who flattered to deceive in the team event, first defeated Reena Parnat of Estonia 6-5 in a shoot-off before beating Quinty Roeffen of the Netherlands 6-2.

Deepika faces Michelle Kroppen of Germany in the pre-quarterfinals on Saturday.

The first match was a close affair as both Deepika and her Estonian opponent were neck-to-neck before the outcome was decided in a shoot-off.

Deepika took the first set but lost the next. After the scores were in the third set, Deepika trailed 3-5 but made a stunning recovery by shooting 10s with all three arrows to level the score 5-5.

Deepika Kumari (centre) in action during the women's individual archery ranking round at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday (July 25). - PTI
Indian Archery At Paris Olympics: Deepika Kumari Finishes 23rd In Ranking Round

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Indian won the shoot-off with a 9 against an 8 by her opponent.

The second match was, however, easier for Deepika and she did not have to toil much. Her opponent had a few bad shots also and that helped India's cause.

Deepika took the first set with two solid 10s and a 9 but the Dutch woman fought back to win the second.

The Indian did not do particularly well in the third set as she had a 7 out of the three arrows but she still pocketed it as her opponent did worse failing to log home a single point as her first arrow didn't even hit the target.

Deepika quickly capitalised on her opponent's woes as she shot 10, 9 and 9 from her three arrows in the fourth set as against 7, 6, 10 of her opponent to pocket the match 6-2.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List After T20I Series Clean Sweep
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Complete Sri Lanka Whitewash Following Thrilling Super Over Win - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympics, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch FRA Vs ARG, JPN Vs ESP On TV And Online In India
  2. Manchester United Vs Real Betis Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India
  3. English Premier League: Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen Joins Chelsea
  4. Barcelona 2-2 Man City (4-1 On Pens): Blaugrana Claim Shootout Win In Storm-delayed Friendly
  5. Football Transfer: Southampton Confirm Ben Brereton Diaz Arrival From Villarreal
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Overcome With Emotion After Yet Another Olympics Comeback Prolongs Career
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: 'NadAlcaraz' Through To Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek’s Quest For Roland Garros Glory Continues With Quarterfinals Berth
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Eases To Women's Singles Quarter-Finals
  5. Men's Doubles, Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal Survive Scare To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Quarterfinals Berth Sealed, India Men's Team Set To Face Belgium
  2. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  3. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  5. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Autopsy Of 42 Of 52 Body Parts Recovered Done; Kerala CM Slams Shah For Blaming State
  2. 'Not Everything Is Politics': Congress' Response To Tejasvi Slamming Rahul Gandhi Over Wayanad Landslides
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: SUV Driver, Being Blamed For Tragedy, Denied Bail
  4. Day In Pics: July 31, 2024
  5. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Indian Overseas Bank In CP
Entertainment News
  1. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
US News
  1. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns. And What’s Inside
  2. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
  3. Former NASA Scientist Claims We Might Be Living In Simulation—Here's How He Plans To Prove It
  4. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  5. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
World News
  1. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns. And What’s Inside
  2. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
  3. Former NASA Scientist Claims We Might Be Living In Simulation—Here's How He Plans To Prove It
  4. Myanmar Military Extends Emergency By Another 6 Months
  5. Syria: Blast Reported In Damascus Near Sayyida Zainab Area
Latest Stories
  1. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams
  2. Bihar: 5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School, Shoots At A Class 3 Student
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
  5. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Autopsy Of 42 Of 52 Body Parts Recovered Done; Kerala CM Slams Shah For Blaming State
  6. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  7. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE Updates: India's Lovlina Starts Campaign With Win; Deepika Through To Archery Round Of 16