Paris Games 2024: Olympics Show What's Important About Sport, Says Rory Mcllroy

Rory McIlroy says the Olympic Games show "what's important" about sport after a tightly contested four days in Paris. (More Sports News)
The Northern Irishman had played himself into contention after a much-improved performance on the third day of the competition, and he was one shot off the lead going into the 15th hole on Sunday.
However, his chances of taking a medal ended when he found the water on his approach and he eventually finished tied for fifth with Jon Rahm, four strokes behind gold medal winner Scottie Scheffler.
McIlroy, who also narrowly missed out on a medal in Tokyo three years ago, says it is refreshing to play in the Olympics after some turbulent years in the sport due to controversy surrounding the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV circuit.
"I still think that the Ryder Cup is the best tournament that we have in our game, pure competition, and I think this has the potential to be right up there with it," said the four-time major winner.
"I think with how much of a s*** show the game of golf is right now, and you think about the two tournaments that might be the purest form of competition in our sport, we don't play for money in it.
"So, it speaks volumes for what's important in sport and what's important. I think every single player this week has had an amazing experience."
On the final day, some of the biggest names were still in contention for the gold, which Scheffler won after a record-equalling round of 62.
Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama took silver and bronze respectively, with Rahm squandering a four-stroke lead after a poor back nine.
McIlroy enjoyed a streak of five birdies in the back nine on the final day at Le Golf National but lamented the double bogey on the 15th that effectively ended his medal challenge.
"Missed my spot by nearly three or four yards and that ended up costing me a medal," he added.
"I had a wedge in my hand on 15, and you birdie that and get to 18-under and tied for the lead, yeah, absolutely [I was thinking about the gold medal].
"Any medal is possible at that point."