Paris Olympics: New Zealand Pips Canada For Back-To-Back Women's Rugby Sevens Titles; US Takes Bronze

One of greatest players ever in the women's game, Woodman-Wickliffe helped New Zealand clinch back-to-back Olympic titles with Tuesday's 19-12 win over Canada and later said it was time for a change of direction

The New Zealand Rugby Sevens team celebrate with their gold medals during the medal presentation ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. New Zealand defeated Canada in the final. Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda
Two Olympic gold medals and a silver around her neck, draped in a flag, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe walked away from the field at the Paris Games content with her rugby sevens career for New Zealand. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

One of greatest players ever in the women's game, Woodman-Wickliffe helped New Zealand clinch back-to-back Olympic titles with Tuesday's 19-12 win over Canada and later said it was time for a change of direction.

“It's hard to explain — 12 years of work, passion, love, fear,” she said, reflecting on an Olympic experience that started with a silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and continued with golds in Tokyo and Paris.

“I probably played the worst rugby and worst tournament I've ever had in my career ... but I'm grateful because my girls had my back. I was able to do my job ... when it got to it."

It was a tournament where the North American teams peaked, with Canada upsetting host France in the quarterfinals, 2016 champion Australia in the semis and then leading New Zealand at halftime in the final.

The U.S. edged Australia 14-12 to earn bronze for its first Olympic medal in rugby sevens.

The American women lost to New Zealand in the semis — their first experience at that level — and then stunned the Australians with Alex Sedrick's length-of-the-field try, and conversion, in the dying seconds.

Ilona Maher will long be the face of women's rugby in America, her social media following well into six figures. But Sedrick's long-range run and dive under the posts will be the enduring image of the bronze medal game.

It was like the rugby world axis tilted slightly in the playoff matches, a statement day for the North American teams four years before the Olympics are held in Los Angeles.

Canada flyer Charity Williams wants to be there to complete a full complement of medals after getting a bronze in Rio when she was only 19 and playing a big role in the silver in France.

Her quick-thinking, quick penalty tap and try in the semifinal against Australia swung momentum in that match and helped the Canadians rally from 12 points down to a 21-12 victory. Not bad for Williams, after two seasons out with injury.

“I was so part of this team and we all kind of just pulled it together when we needed it most,” she said. "Yeah, it's just an honor.

“Just getting from ninth to second place in the world was a grind, was a battle. The girls put everything out there. I'm so proud.”

Quick tries to Chloe Daniels and Alysha Corrigan just before halftime gave the Canadians a surprising 12-7 lead at the break after Risi Pouri-Lane opened the scoring in the final for New Zealand.

But the champions rallied with second-half tries to Michaela Blyde and Stacey Waaka and retained the title they won in Tokyo three years ago. There were no spectators allowed in Tokyo because of the COVID-era restrictions.

This time, there were 60,000-plus fans at the Stade de France. And the New Zealand women did their variation of the haka, proudly, after collecting their medals.

Woodman-Wickliffe, who was yellow carded in the second half, got a huge cheer when she left the field with her New Zealand team in front. She celebrated from the sidelines, joined the haka and then wrapped herself in the Tino Rangatiratanga flag before facing the media.

New Zealand had been favored to win in Rio, when rugby sevens made its debut on the Olympic program. Woodman said she felt like some uncharacteristic mistakes had cost New Zealand the gold in the final against Australia but didn't let it overwhelm her. Instead, she used it as motivation.

“I think that happened for a reason,” she said.

"The fire came from Rio and if it wasn't for that moment, we definitely wouldn't have understood what it meant to be an actually good team. Without Rio, we wouldn't be an amazing team.”

In hindsight, she cherishes the silver almost, but not quite, as much as the golds.

“A massive learning from that one,” she said. “I am grateful for it.”

