Other Sports

Paris Olympics: Arshad Nadeem's Village Behind Him As Pakistani Chases History

Arshad Nadeem is only one of the two from Asia (other one from Chinese Taipei) to have breached the 90 metre mark

Arshad Nadeem-Paris Olympics-Javelin Throw
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes during the men's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
info_icon

It takes a village to raise a champion is an apt way of describing Pakistan's Commonwealth Games champion javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem's rise as he made it to his maiden Olympic final on Tuesday. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

For the record, Neeraj Chopra's cross-border neighbour Nadeem is only one of the two from Asia (other one from Chinese Taipei) to have breached the 90 metre mark.

Pakistan, a country, where cricket is believed to be the only sport where serious investments come in, Nadeem's achievements aren't because of the system but despite it.

No wonder, villagers in Khanewal in Pakistan's Punjab province celebrated their boy's qualification with a lot of fervour.

Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. - (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's Season-Best 89.34m Throw Sends Him To Javelin Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"People have no idea how Arshad got to this place today. How his fellow villagers and relatives used to donate money so that he could travel to other cities for his training and events in his early days," his father Muhammad Ashraf told PTI on phone.

Pakistan sent a total of seven athletes to Paris and six of them failed to qualify for the finals of their respective events with Nadeem, 27, now Pakistan's last and biggest hope for a medal in the Olympics.

Right after Nadeem's qualification for the finals for the second successive Olympics, there was celebration at his house where his parents, brothers, wife and two children and fellow villagers raised slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'. His parents also distributed sweets.

But his father says the work is still not done.

"If my son can bring home an Olympic medal for Pakistan it would be the proudest moment for us and everyone in this village," he said.

He recalls that when his son first took up Javelin throwing and had to go for trials and competitions up country how his fellow villagers would all chip in with contributions for his journey.

"If he wins a medal, it will be a triumph for everyone in our village and our country," he said.

Pakistani hopes are high as Arshad has won a silver medal at the World Championship last year and also gold in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

When he won gold he became the first Pakistani athlete since 1962 to do so at the CWG. He took the gold with a massive throw that covered 90.18m distance.

On Tuesday he qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59 m but his main rival and India's gold medal hope, Neeraj Chopra produced a massive throw off 89.34 to top the qualification chart.

The rivalry and camaraderie of Nadeem and Neeraj is well documented as in the last Olympics in Tokyo while the Indian star won gold for his country his rival finished in fifth place in final standings.

Few months back when Nadeem appealed for authorities to replace his old javelin with a new one for his training, Neeraj promptly supported Arshad's case on social media.

Since first emerging on the scene in competitions, Nadeem had made significant progress in his career and his family and fans are confident he can better the fifth place finish in Tokyo.

Despite his career being hit by elbow, knee and back problems for which he even required a knee surgery last year and burdened by the lack of top facilities and equipment available to athletes of other countries, Nadeem has already achieved a lot by getting the Pakistani people to closely follow his feats instead of cricket.

On Thursday, he faces a Himalayan task in the javelin throw finals as no Pakistani athlete has ever won a Olympics gold medal in any individual competition leave alone track and field.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
  2. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  4. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  5. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
Football News
  1. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024: Thierry Henry Delighted After Guiding FRA To Final
  2. Premier League News: West Ham United Confirm Arrival Of Copa America, World Cup Winner Guido Rodriguez
  3. Chelsea News: Moises Caicedo Felt 115m Price Tag Pressure During First Season At Stamford Bridge
  4. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Men's Football Final Live
  5. English Premier League: Enzo Maresca Wants Rule Change To Retain Academy Players
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semi-Final: IND Vs GER Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  3. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  4. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  5. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Gunshots Heard After Security Forces Contact Militants In Udhampur; Operation Underway
  2. ISRO Likely To Launch Earth Observation Satellite-8 On August 15
  3. All India Sufi Council Welcomes Centre's Amendments For Waqf Board Amid Row
  4. Air India To Operate Evening Flights To Dhaka Today; Vistara's Services From Tomorrow | Details
  5. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: 4 Co-Owners Of Basement Seek Bail In Delhi Court
Entertainment News
  1. Shraddha Kapoor Teaches Us How To Look Classy And Sexy In Red Outfits
  2. Is Chiyaan Vikram Part Of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Film? Here's What The 'Thangalaan' Actor Has To Say
  3. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The Heartbreaking News On Social Media
  4. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  5. Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why
US News
  1. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  2. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
  3. US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate
  4. US Officially Crowns Bald Eagle As National Bird |Here’s The Story Of Long Overdue Recognition
  5. Get Ready For An Immersive Experience Of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ At Las Vegas Sphere
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Meets Students' Movement Leaders; Major Changes In Army Top Ranks
  2. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  3. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate
  5. US Officially Crowns Bald Eagle As National Bird |Here’s The Story Of Long Overdue Recognition
Latest Stories
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Defeats Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Enters Semi-Final
  4. Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifications: Indian Qualifies With Season Best 89.34m, Kishore Jena Exits - As It Happened
  5. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Enters Semifinals; Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final; Kishore Jena Crashes Out
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Meets Students' Movement Leaders; Major Changes In Army Top Ranks