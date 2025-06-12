Oslo Diamond League 2025 Highlights: Warholm Shatters 300m Hurdles World Record, Duplantis Sets Pole Vault Meet Mark

Oslo Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Welcome
Hello and welcome! We’re back with another live blog, packed with track and field action. Get Oslo Diamond League 2025 LIVE updates and results right here.
Oslo Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Schedule
10:45pm IST: Triple jump women
10:50pm IST: Pole vault men
11:23pm IST: Javelin women
11:34pm IST: 400m women
11:49pm IST: 800m men
11:56pm IST: 3000m steeplechase women
00:11am IST: Triple jump men
00:12am IST: 200m men
12:26am IST: Dream mile men
12:36am IST: 100m women
12:44am IST: 5000m men
01:06am IST: 400m hurdles women
01:23am IST: 300m hurdles men
Oslo Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Streaming Details
The Diamond League Oslo meet will be live streamed on the Wanda League YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Oslo Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Players To Watch
Armand Duplantis – Men’s Pole Vault
Karsten Warholm – Men’s 300m Hurdles
Julien Alfred – Women’s 100m
Hagos Gebrhiwet – Men’s 5000m
Faith Cherotich – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
Oslo Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Preview
A blockbuster evening awaits at the Oslo Diamond League 2025 on June 12, with Olympic champions and world record-holders set to light up Bislett Stadium. The headline act is a first-ever 300m hurdles face-off between Karsten Warholm, Rai Benjamin and Alison dos Santos, while pole vault king Mondo Duplantis eyes another big clearance.
Julien Alfred kicks off her 100m season, and Ethiopia’s Hagos Gebrhiwet returns for another shot at the 5000m world record. With stars like Emmanuel Wanyonyi (800m), Winfred Yavi (steeplechase) and Thea LaFond (triple jump) also in action, Oslo is primed for an explosive night of track and field.
Oslo Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Action Kicks Off With Triple Jump, Pole Vault
We're underway in Oslo!
Shanieka Ricketts sets the tone in the women’s triple jump with a 14.05m opener. Up next: Mondo Duplantis leads the charge as the men’s pole vault begins.
Oslo Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Perez-Hernandez Hits Back
Ricketts took early control of the triple jump with a strong 14.40m in her second attempt. But Perez-Hernandez, the reigning Diamond League champion, answered back in style, launching a 14.72m leap in the third round to surge into the lead.
Oslo Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Jaeger Breaks Norwegian Record
Henriette Jaeger lit up the track in Oslo with a fearless run in the women’s 400m, taking an early lead and pushing hard in front of a roaring home crowd. Though USA’s Isabella Whittaker surged past her in the final metres to snatch the win, Jaeger’s gutsy dive at the finish line earned her a new Norwegian national record of 49.62 seconds.
Oslo Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Cherotich Seals Steeplechase Meet Record
Faith Cherotich and Winfred Yavi are at it again! After going toe to toe in Doha, the Olympic and Diamond League champs served up another thriller in Oslo. Cherotich hit the front early and stayed cool under pressure, even as Yavi came charging after the final water jump.
For a second it looked like Yavi might steal it, but Cherotich held her form, kicked again, and crossed the line with a grin and a meeting record of 9:02.60. Two wins from two, and this rivalry is just heating up.
Oslo Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Lavillenie Out, Duplantis Pushes On
The men’s pole vault is heating up as the triple jump begins. Renaud Lavillenie managed 5.72m but called it a day soon after, seemingly due to muscle trouble. Kurtis Marschall bows out at 5.82m, leaving just Mondo Duplantis and Manolo Karalis to battle it out as the bar now rises to 5.92m.
Oslo Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Emmanouil Karalis Out!
Emmanouil Karalis is out of the pole vault after three misses at 5.92m, leaving Mondo Duplantis as the last man standing, and the Oslo Diamond League title already his. With the win secured, the focus now shifts to how high he can go. He sets the bar at 6.03m but fails his first attempt. Two more chances remain to better his own meeting record at the Bislett Games.
Oslo Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Nico Young Runs Fastest 5000m By American
Nico Young pulled off a stunner in the men’s 5000m. The 23-year-old American raced to a personal best of 12:45.27 to win his first-ever Diamond League race, and in the process, became the fastest American ever over five kilometres outdoors.
Big names like Gebrhiwet, Kejelcha and Girma couldn’t live up to the world record talk, but Young made sure the race still had a headline moment.
Oslo Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Mondo Serves
With the win already in the bag, Duplantis wasn’t done. He pushed the bar to 6.15m and, after a miss, soared over it on his second try, breaking his own Bislett Games record by 12 centimetres. Just classic Duplantis doing Duplantis things.
Oslo Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Warholm Shatters 300m Hurdles World Record
Karsten Warholm delivered yet another unforgettable moment at the Bislett Games, smashing his own world best in the 300m hurdles with a jaw-dropping 32.67, the first time anyone has ever broken the 33-second barrier in the event.
The Norwegian crowd roared as their Olympic champion burst out of the blocks, setting a blistering early pace. But the drama kicked in around the bend, with Rai Benjamin mounting a serious challenge and briefly edging ahead.
It looked like the American might steal it, but Warholm had other plans. Backed by the crowd and running on instinct, he powered through the final stretch to reclaim control and storm over the line with a new world record. It was fast, fearless, and vintage Warholm.
That's A Wrap
That’s a wrap! We’ll catch you all in the next live blog, until then, bye bye and take care.