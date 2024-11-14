NBA: San Antonio Spurs Say Head Coach Gregg Popovich Had Mild Stroke

The San Antonio Spurs announced on Wednesday that Gregg Popovich has been away from the team due to a mild stroke the Hall of Fame head coach suffered earlier this month. (More Sports News)
The 75-year-old Popovich suffered the stroke on November 2 at San Antonio’s arena before the Spurs faced the Minnesota Timberwolves.
San Antonio initially said Popovich would not coach that night because of an undisclosed illness.
Popovich has started a rehabilitation program and is expected to make a full recovery, the Spurs said Wednesday.
“During this time, the organisation is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family,” the team said in a release.
Mike Johnson has taken over as head coach and led San Antonio to a 3-3 record after the Spurs opened 2-3 under Popovich.
Popovich is the NBA's all-time leader with 1,393 victories and has won five NBA titles while coaching San Antonio since the 1996-97 season.