NBA: Sacramento Kings Land Demar Derozan From Bulls For Three-Year, $74 Million Contract

DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls brings the ball up court during the second half of the 2024 Play-In Tournament against the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center on April 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls brings the ball up court during the second half of the 2024 Play-In Tournament against the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center on April 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.