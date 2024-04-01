Basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama has earned a $25,000 fine from the NBA for throwing the ball into the crowd after San Antonio Spurs beat the New York Knicks 130-126 in overtime on Saturday (March 30, 2024). The fine is Wembanyama's first-ever in the league. (More NBA News)
The 20-year-old was ecstatic after his team's thrilling win over the visiting Knicks. The forward-centre had scored a career-high 40 points, in addition to 20 rebounds and seven assists for San Antonio. His unprecedented performance overshadowed that of Jalen Brunson, who scored 61 points for the Knicks.
As time expired in the game, Wembanyama hugged the ball tightly before launching it into the delirious home crowd. The No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama is averaging 21.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.4 blocks and 1.2 steals while starting 65 games this season.
The seven feet and three inches tall rookie has had a meteoric rise in the league and thanked supporters for all the encouragement. "These efforts, these results, we wouldn't have gotten them at the start of the year," Wembanyama said after the game.
"Seventy games into the season, I still see this place packed every night. Love you guys. Love the support. Go Spurs go!" he exclaimed.