Others

NBA: Victor Wembanyama Fined $25K For Throwing Ball Into Crowd After Career-Best Show

The fine is Victor Wembanyama's first-ever in NBA. The 20-year-old had set a new personal record by scoring 40 points, in addition to 20 rebounds and seven assists, to help San Antonio Spurs defeat the New York Knicks 130-126 in overtime

Advertisement

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
AP%2FEric%20Gay
Victor Wembanyama (centre) of San Antonio Spurs clutches the ball as they defeat the New York Knicks in an NBA game in San Antonio on March 30, 2024. Photo: AP/Eric Gay
info_icon

Basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama has earned a $25,000 fine from the NBA for throwing the ball into the crowd after San Antonio Spurs beat the New York Knicks 130-126 in overtime on Saturday (March 30, 2024). The fine is Wembanyama's first-ever in the league. (More NBA News)

The 20-year-old was ecstatic after his team's thrilling win over the visiting Knicks. The forward-centre had scored a career-high 40 points, in addition to 20 rebounds and seven assists for San Antonio. His unprecedented performance overshadowed that of Jalen Brunson, who scored 61 points for the Knicks.

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama in action against the Dallas Mavericks in San Antonio. - null
Why Victor Wembanyama Had The World Watching His NBA Debut For San Antonio Spurs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Advertisement

As time expired in the game, Wembanyama hugged the ball tightly before launching it into the delirious home crowd. The No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama is averaging 21.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.4 blocks and 1.2 steals while starting 65 games this season.

The seven feet and three inches tall rookie has had a meteoric rise in the league and thanked supporters for all the encouragement. "These efforts, these results, we wouldn't have gotten them at the start of the year," Wembanyama said after the game.

"Seventy games into the season, I still see this place packed every night. Love you guys. Love the support. Go Spurs go!" he exclaimed.

Advertisement

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
      2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
      3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
      4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
      5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
      6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
      7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
      8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita