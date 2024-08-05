Men's 100m Final Live, Paris Olympics: Who Are The Favourites?
Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville, Noah Lyles or Letsile Tebogo - surely the money has to be on them? Well, regardless of who takes the title home, it sure feels we will have a cracking contest on the cards..
Who all will be competing in the men’s 100m final?
The men's 100m final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is scheduled to begin at 1:20am IST. Here are the eight finalists vying to be named fastest man on planet Earth.
1. Kishane Thompson (Jamaica)
2. Oblique Seville (Jamaica)
3. Noah Lyles (USA)
4. Fred Kerley (USA)
5. Akani Simbane (South Africa)
6. Letsile Tebogo (Botswana)
7. Lamont Marcell Jacobs (Italy)
8. Kenny Bednarek (USA)