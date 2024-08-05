Noah Lyles, of the United States, prepares for his heat in the men's 100-meters at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Welcome to the live blog of the men’s 100m finals at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. The world’s fastest man will be crowned at the Stade de France in Paris, as United States’ Noah Lyles chases an Olympic sprint double. Jamaica’s Oblique Seville, Letsile Tebogo and Kishane Thompson will all be in action. Catch the live updates of the 100m Olympic final, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Aug 2024, 12:57:54 am IST Men's 100m Final Live, Paris Olympics: Who Are The Favourites? Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville, Noah Lyles or Letsile Tebogo - surely the money has to be on them? Well, regardless of who takes the title home, it sure feels we will have a cracking contest on the cards..