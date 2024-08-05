Other Sports

Men’s 100m Final Live Updates, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Who Will Be Named Fastest Man On Planet Earth?

The world’s fastest man will be crowned at the Stade de France in Paris, as United States’ Noah Lyles chases an Olympic sprint double. Jamaica’s Oblique Seville, Letsile Tebogo and Kishane Thompson will all be in action

V
Vignesh Bharadwaj
4 August 2024
4 August 2024
Noah Lyles, of the United States, prepares for his heat in the men's 100-meters at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
Welcome to the live blog of the men’s 100m finals at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. The world’s fastest man will be crowned at the Stade de France in Paris, as United States’ Noah Lyles chases an Olympic sprint double. Jamaica’s Oblique Seville, Letsile Tebogo and Kishane Thompson will all be in action. Catch the live updates of the 100m Olympic final, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Men's 100m Final Live, Paris Olympics: Who Are The Favourites?

Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville, Noah Lyles or Letsile Tebogo - surely the money has to be on them? Well, regardless of who takes the title home, it sure feels we will have a cracking contest on the cards..

Who all will be competing in the men’s 100m final?

The men's 100m final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is scheduled to begin at 1:20am IST. Here are the eight finalists vying to be named fastest man on planet Earth. (Full Olympics Coverage|Live Streaming|More Sports News)

1. Kishane Thompson (Jamaica)

2. Oblique Seville (Jamaica) 

3. Noah Lyles (USA)

4. Fred Kerley (USA)

5. Akani Simbane (South Africa) 

6. Letsile Tebogo (Botswana) 

7. Lamont Marcell Jacobs (Italy)

8. Kenny Bednarek (USA) 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Vandersay Rips Through India As Sri Lanka Snatch Series Lead
  2. Sri Lanka Tour Of England: Zak Crawley, Dillon Pennington To Miss Test Series
  3. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Beat India By 32 Runs, Take Unassailable 1-0 Lead In Series
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Highlights: Men In Blue Go Down By 32 Runs As Hosts Take Lead In Series
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL Series Decider
Football News
  1. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
  2. English Premier League: Slot Seeking Improvements From Liverpool Squad Despite Pre-Season Success
  3. English Premier League: Manchester United Owners 'Eager' To Do Business, Says Erik Ten Hag
  4. English Premier League: Alvarez 'Absolutely Man City's Player', Says Guardiola Amid Atletico Links
  5. Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid: Victor Double Gives Flick First El Clasico Win
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Paolini, Errani Claim Historic Gold With Impressive Comeback Win
  2. Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Completes Career Golden Slam After Gold Medal Glory
  3. Washington Open 2024: Marie Bouzkova Upsets Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final
  4. Paris Olympics Day 9, Top Pic: Novak Djokovic Wins Elusive Gold Medal On Phillipe Chatrier
  5. Paris Olympics: Emotional Novak Djokovic Put 'Everything On Line' To Secure Gold Medal
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh Wonders About Final Curtain As Indian Hockey Team Eyes Semifinal Glory At Paris 2024
  2. Hockey India Complain About GB Goalie's 'Video Tablet', Amit Rohidas Red Card At Paris 2024
  3. India Vs Great Britain, Quarter-Final: PR Sreejesh's Incredible Save, Priceless Celebration At Paris Olympics Sends Internet Into Frenzy - Watch
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Dhanraj Pillay Applauds PR Sreejesh, Hopes For India To Win Gold
  5. IND VS GB, Men's Hockey QFs Paris Olympics 2024: Clinical India Beat Great Britain In Shoot-Out To Enter Semifinals - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K BJP To Celebrate 5th Anniversary Of Article 370 Abrogation With Rally; PDP, DPAP To Protest
  2. Delhi Police Arrested Parsvnath Landmark CEO Sanjeev Jain After Chasing For 60 Km
  3. Mayawati Opposes Supreme Court’s Verdict On SC Sub-classification
  4. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Kin Alleges SP Leaders Offered Money To Settle Case; BJP Delegation Pays Visit
  5. TMC Directs Minister To Resign After Video Of Abusing Female Officer Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Donate To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Victims Of Wayanad Landslides
  2. 'Indian 2' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan Starrer
  3. Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of 'Cruelty'-Report
  4. Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  2. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  3. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  4. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
  5. 'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Shells Israeli Military Site; Houthis Claim Attack On Cargo In Gulf Of Aden
  2. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  3. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  4. Jordan's Top Diplomat To Make Rare Visit To Iran As Regional Tensions Soar
  5. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs