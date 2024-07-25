Other Sports

Meet Sarabjot Singh: The Indian Shooter Who Embraces Paris Olympics 2024 With Confidence, Ease, And Hope

Sarabjot Singh won the bronze medal in men’s air pistol in the 15th Asian Shooting Championship held in South Korea in 2023 and secured his and India's first Olympic quota in the pistol shooting category. But, has his life changed at all afterwards? Let's know about the Indian Shooter's journey on the road to the Paris Games 2024

Sarabjot Singh Indian Shooter At Paris Olympics 2024 X SAI Media
Indian shooter Sarabjot Singh. Photo: X | SAI Media
info_icon

In the timeless verses of the Bhagavad Gita it is written: "Treat victory and defeat, the same; abandon worry and selfish attachment to results." Today, let's witness this philosophy come to life in the journey of 23-year-old athlete Sarabjot Singh, a promising talent in Indian pistol shooting destined for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024. (More Sports News)

When asked about rivals, "there is none", he remarked; regarding companionship, he sees everyone on the team as 'friends'! Once a student who often sat at the back of the classroom, Sarabjot Singh, is now an ISSF World Cup champion and a proud member of India's Olympic team bound for Paris.

Olympic Selection - A Rewarding Achievement!

The most intriguing aspect of Sarabjot's journey to his first Olympics is that it didn't result from a long-awaited struggle; rather, it emerged as a reward to his dedication, patience, and philosophy of "giving your best every time you step onto the stage, regardless of how big or small it is."

"It wasn't even my aim! It was just another tournament where I had to shoot and do my best. And now that I am selected as one of those who will represent India in the global stage, I am not scared at all; I don't know why, but I am really calm at this time, even if it is the Olympics - the biggest sports event," he shared in an interview with Outlook India ahead of the Summer Games 2024.

All the anxiety that might burden the Indian shooter has been shouldered by his mother instead. "My mother keeps reminding me to get to bed early, rise early, and not spend too much time on my phone. She is a little bit stressed but I am not," he said.

Sarabjot, who hails from Dheen Village of Ambala, Barara block, Haryana won the bronze medal in men’s air pistol in the 15th Asian Shooting Championship held in South Korea in 2023 and secured his and India's first Olympic quota in the pistol shooting category. But, has his life changed at all afterwards?

"No, I don't believe my Olympic selection has altered my lifestyle. I continue to wake up early in the morning, typically around 4:30 to 5:00 AM, and maintain the same daily practice routine with unwavering focus."

"The only thing that changed after securing the Olympic quota is my family's gentle reminders, as they are extremely happy with my selection - This isn't just any event; the Paris Games 2024 is the Olympics, they keep reminding me."

Favourite in India's Shooting Contingent At Paris Olympics 2024

Last year in Bhopal, he clinched the gold medal in the 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup. Just a month before the Paris Olympics 2024, he repeated this success by winning gold in Munich in the same category. And, that's how, his status elevated to be the favourite within India's shooting contingent.

When asked about what else he would be doing if not Shooting-sports, the answer was "Nothing. Shooting was my only passion back from my school days. And if not shooting, maybe I would have travelled to Australia with my uncle."

Who will bring India's Fifth Olympic Medal in Shooting?

This time around, India is sending its largest-ever shooting team to the Olympics 2024 in Paris, comprising a record 21 members who will be in action from July 27 to August 5 at the National Shooting Center in Châteauroux.

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, India headed with a shooting squad of 15 members, but unfortunately, they could not secure any medals. However, out of India's total of 35 Olympic medals, four have been won in shooting events alone. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore secured India's first Summer Games shooting medal with a silver in double trap at Athens 2004.

Next in the line is Abhinav Bindra, who not only clinched the second medal by triumphing in the 10m air rifle event at Beijing 2008 but also won India's first Olympic gold in an individual event across all sports. Vijay Kumar earning silver in the 25m men’s pistol and Gagan Narang clinching bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle event bagged the other two medals for India.

Will Paris 2024 mark India's fifth victory? Could Sarabjot Singh, who secured gold in the 10m air pistol at the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, be the next in line? He asserts, "I hope to win gold, and I will give my best. I follow one technique - If I don’t achieve my dream, I have to do it again."

India's pistol shooting contingent for the Olympics includes:

Men’s 10m air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema

Women’s 10m air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu

Women’s 25m pistol: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

Mixed team 10m air pistol : Sarabjot Singh/Manu Bhaker, Arjun Singh Cheema/Rhythm Sangwan

One notable aspect of the above squad is that most members hail from the same state - Punjab. This shared background adds an element of fellowship and fun to the trip to France, especially for Sarabjot, where everyone on the team is considered a friend. "We have a great time together at the training centre in Luxembourg," he adds.

