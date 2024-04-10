Augusta Masters Golf: Rory McIlroy Radiates Confidence In Bid for Career Grand Slam

He's come so close so often that nobody would fault McIlroy if his frame of mind these days was as skewed as a snap hook into Rae's Creek. He had a four-year streak of finishing in the top 10 beginning in 2014, the year he won the British Open and PGA Championship. He was fifth on an eerily empty course in 2020, when the pandemic pushed the Masters into the fall. Two years ago, a blistering final-round 64 still left him three shots back of Scottie Scheffler.