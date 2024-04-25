Other Sports

Sports News LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes Dented After 0-2 Loss At Everton

Sports News LIVE: Welcome to the live coverage of today's, April 25 2024, sporting action from across the globe. We start with cricket and in IPL 2024, it's the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). On the international front, Pakistan take on New Zealand in the 4th T20I. In football, Manchester City look to cut down the gap on Arsenal when they travel to Brighton in the PL. The rumours of Arne Slot taking over at Anfield next season are also rife. In Spain, as per reports, Xavi will continue his tenure as Barcelona boss next season. Tennis action continues from the Madrid Open. Get all the live scores and updates from April 25, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
25 April 2024
25 April 2024
Liverpool lost 0-2 to Everton AP/Jon Super

Ligue 1 Update: PSG One Win Away From Title

Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe celebrate on Wednesday against Lorient - null
Lorient 1-4 PSG, Ligue 1: Luis Enruiqe's Side Closes In On Title

BY Stats Perform

No Chance: Van Dijk On Liverpool's Title Bid

Speaking to Sky Sports, Van Dijk said: "If we play like today, then we have no chance to consider ourselves in the title race."

Premier League Update: Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth

Premier League Update: Crystal Palace 2-0 Newcastle

Premier League Update: Man United 4-2 Sheffield United

Premier League Update: Liverpool Lose

Sports LIVE Blog, April 25

Sports News LIVE: Welcome to the live coverage of today's, April 25 2024, sporting action from across the globe. In football, Liverpool's title hopes were dented with a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Everton. Manchester United beat Sheffield United 4-2. In cricket, SRH take on RCB in match 41 of the IPL 2024. On the international front, Pakistan take on New Zealand in the 4th T20I. Get all the live scores and updates from April 25, right here.

