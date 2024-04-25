Other Sports

Sports News LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes Dented After 0-2 Loss At Everton

Sports News LIVE: Welcome to the live coverage of today's, April 25 2024, sporting action from across the globe. We start with cricket and in IPL 2024, it's the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). On the international front, Pakistan take on New Zealand in the 4th T20I. In football, Manchester City look to cut down the gap on Arsenal when they travel to Brighton in the PL. The rumours of Arne Slot taking over at Anfield next season are also rife. In Spain, as per reports, Xavi will continue his tenure as Barcelona boss next season. Tennis action continues from the Madrid Open. Get all the live scores and updates from April 25, right here