Ligue 1 Update: PSG One Win Away From Title
No Chance: Van Dijk On Liverpool's Title Bid
Speaking to Sky Sports, Van Dijk said: "If we play like today, then we have no chance to consider ourselves in the title race."
Premier League Update: Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth
Premier League Update: Crystal Palace 2-0 Newcastle
Premier League Update: Man United 4-2 Sheffield United
Premier League Update: Liverpool Lose
Sports LIVE Blog, April 25
Sports News LIVE: Welcome to the live coverage of today's, April 25 2024, sporting action from across the globe. In football, Liverpool's title hopes were dented with a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Everton. Manchester United beat Sheffield United 4-2. In cricket, SRH take on RCB in match 41 of the IPL 2024. On the international front, Pakistan take on New Zealand in the 4th T20I. Get all the live scores and updates from April 25, right here.