Other Sports

Italy's Nadia Battocletti Ends African Reign In 10,000m At Paris 2024 Olympics

Italy's Nadia Battocletti ended that streak Friday night at the Paris Games, claiming silver in an event that had come to be dominated by Kenyans, Ethiopians and runners from those countries representing other nations

Nadia Battocletti
Italy's Nadia Battocletti ended that streak Friday night at the Paris Games, claiming silver. Photo: Instagram/ @nadia.battocletti
info_icon

For three straight Olympics, nobody born outside of Africa had even come close to finishing on the podium in the women's 10,000 meters. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Italy's Nadia Battocletti ended that streak Friday night at the Paris Games, claiming silver in an event that had come to be dominated by Kenyans, Ethiopians and runners from those countries representing other nations.

Battocletti first served notice of her potential when she swept the 5,000 and the 10,000 at a home European Championships in June. But, there were no Africans in Rome.

During the 5,000 at these Games, when Battocletti finished fourth, the Africans realized how competitive she was.

Battocletti crossed fourth in that race, then was upgraded to bronze when Kenya's Faith Kipyegon was disqualified for trading elbows with Gudaf Tsegay before Kipyegon had her bronze restored on appeal.

“After the 5,000, they started greeting me, appreciating me. I received lots of compliments from the Kenyan and Ethiopian girls,” Battocletti said.

“I imagine they had a little bit of fear. I heard them talking in the last laps about who amongst them was about to sprint.”

When Beatrice Chebet of Kenya burst ahead in the final 100 meters of the 25-lap race, Battocletti was the only one who could follow her.

Chebet won in 30 minutes, 43.25 seconds to complete a sweep of the 5,000 and 10,000; Battocletti crossed second a mere 0.10 behind, and Ethiopian-born Dutch runner and defending champion Sifan Hassan was third, nearly a full second back.

In a massive heartbreak for Indians, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in Paris. - PTI
Vinesh Phogat Appeals CAS Over Disqualification: How The Court Of Arbitration For Sport Works?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“In the last 500-600 meters, I kept my eyes wide open and I told myself, 'Don't let them run away,'” Battocletti said. “I tried to be as smart as possible, like a fox.”

And to think, this was only the fourth time in her career that Battocletti has run a 10,000. She's only 24 and distance runners tend to mature later in their careers.

Battocletti's parents were both runners. Her father, Giuliano, competed for Italy at eight world cross-country championships. Her Moroccan mother, Jawhara Saddougui, specialized in the 800.

Battocletti is from the mountainous region of Trentino amid the Dolomites Range, an area better known for snow sports and near some of the venues for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games.

“The event that changed my life was the historic Ciaspolada della Val di Non, a snowshoe race that my father won for the third time in 2007,” Battocletti said, thinking back to when she was six years old.

“The organizers told me that if I wanted to, I could symbolically run the final stretch with him. That allowed me to cross the first finish line of my life.”

Beyond running, Battocletti also studies architecture, building and construction engineering at the University of Trento.

Before the 10,000, Battocletti taped up one of her ankles due to an Achilles tendon issue. But, the tape peeled off as the race wore on and was dragging around her spikes.

“At a certain point, I felt like I was skating,” she said. “Then at the end, I heard the stadium exploding in celebration. This is the dream of every distance racer.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: West Indies Trail By 212 Runs As South Africa Hunt For Wickets
  2. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
  3. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
  4. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting
  5. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies Wobble After Bowling South Africa Out For 357 Runs
Football News
  1. Manchester City Vs Manchester United, FA Community Shield 2024: Rivals Clash At Wembley Stadium - Check Starting XIs
  2. International Football: Gustavo Alfaro Resigns As Costa Rica Boss With Paraguay Speculation Looming
  3. Club Transfers: Jean-Clair Todibo Joins West Ham United On Loan From OGC Nice
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: ESP Euro Winning Coach De La Fuente Lauds His Country's Historic Gold Medal Success
  5. Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag Warns Over Slow Start Ahead Of New Season For Red Devils
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  2. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  3. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  4. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
Hockey News
  1. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  2. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team
  3. Paris Games: IND Men's Hockey Team Return Home - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Returns Home, Receives Grand Welcome At Delhi Airport
  5. Paris Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands Beat China 2-1 To Defend Title, Gold Celebrated In Orange Sea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Centre Should've Brought Bill To Parliament': Cong Chief Kharge On Nullification Of SC Creamy Layer
  2. Day In Pics: August 10, 2024
  3. IAS Officer TV Somanathan Appointed As Cabinet Secretary
  4. Punjab: Nitin Gadkari Warns Govt Of Ending Highway Projects Over Attacks On NHAI Staff
  5. Modi Wayanad Visit Updates: 'Central Govt Stand With Kerala', Says PM Modi After Visiting Hospital, Relief Camp
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed
  2. Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer
  3. Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Not Respond To Messages
  4. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
  5. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
US News
  1. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  2. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  3. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
  4. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  5. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
World News
  1. Bangladesh Chief Justice Resigns Amid Massive Protests
  2. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  3. Brazil Plane Crash: Passenger Who Missed VoePass Flight Last Moment Thanks Airline Staff, Says 'He Saved My Life'
  4. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  5. Maldivian President Muizzu Hails 'Closest' Ally India As 'Invaluable' Partner, Acknowledges Timely Aid And Support
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 LIVE Updates: Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Set For Today; Reetika Hooda Loses Close Match To Top-Ranked Opponent