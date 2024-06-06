Other Sports

ISSF World Cup 2024: India's Sarabjot Singh Shoots Gold In Munich Outshining 4-Time Olympian

Sarabjot had on Wednesday shot a top score of 588 to qualify for the decider. The final had in its line-up the reigning world champion Bowen Zhang of China and four-time Olympian Yusuf Dikec of Turkey, besides Bu and Walter