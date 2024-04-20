Other Sports

ISSF Final Olympic Qualifier (Shotgun), Doha Preview: Indian Shooters Eye More Paris Berths

Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Sandhu and Vivaan Kapoor will try and win the remaining available quota places in men's trap, while Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer and Neeru will try and maximise India's Paris spots in the corresponding women's event