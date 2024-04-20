Other Sports

ISSF Final Olympic Qualifier (Shotgun), Doha Preview: Indian Shooters Eye More Paris Berths

Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Sandhu and Vivaan Kapoor will try and win the remaining available quota places in men's trap, while Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer and Neeru will try and maximise India's Paris spots in the corresponding women's event

Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh. Photo: X/@AkashvaniAIR
Having already clinched a record 20 Olympic quota places in shooting, India will begin its quest for more 2024 Paris spots when the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship (Shotgun) begins at Doha from Sunday. (More Sports News)

Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Sandhu and Vivaan Kapoor will try and win the remaining available quota places in men's trap, while Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer and Neeru will try and maximise India's Paris spots in the corresponding women's event.

The ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championships for Rifle & Pistol began Friday. - Photo: X/ @issf_official
Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Rajeshwaari Kumari have earned a quota place each in the men's and women's trap for India in earlier competitions.

The qualification is spread over three days culminating with the finals of both events on April 23.

The trap competition will be followed by the skeet event for both men and women, where India can win two more quota places.

Indian Shooter Manu Bhaker - File
India have thus far won 20 Paris quota places in shooting, including the maximum of eight each in rifle and pistol disciplines and four in shotgun.

After the Doha event, the shooters will have one final chance to qualify for Paris through the available world ranking spots.

