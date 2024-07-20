How Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Director Is Capturing 'Essence Of France'

Behind Jolly, the scene is a hive of activity, with construction workers toiling on the settings for the upcoming ceremony on the riverbanks of the Seine, sealed to the public. At one point, Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris 2024 organising committee who is also giving interviews in the hotel, joins Jolly on the balcony, away from the media frenzy. Cigarette in hand, Jolly gestures animatedly towards the Seine as they discuss final details, Estanguet nodding in agreement.