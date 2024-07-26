Paris Olympics No Stranger To Israel-Palestine Conflict - Here's What Flag-Waving Fans Did During ISR Vs MLI Match

Israel supporters react during the men's group D match between Israel and Mali at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Israel supporters react during the men's group D match between Israel and Mali at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)