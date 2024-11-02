Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder Remain NBA's Lone Unbeaten Teams

Isaac Okoro #35 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high fives Caris LeVert #3 during the game against the Orlando Magic on November 1, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Isaac Okoro #35 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high fives Caris LeVert #3 during the game against the Orlando Magic on November 1, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.