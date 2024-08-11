Other Sports

Breaking Point: Paris 2024 Tests The Limits Of The Art Form, Raises Questions On Authenticity

Rachael Gunn, also known as “b-girl Raygun," a 36-year-old professor from Sydney, Australia, quickly achieved internet fame, but not necessarily for Olympic-level skill

Australias Rachael Gunn
Australia's Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, competes during the Round Robin Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
From the Australian b-girl with the meme-worthy “kangaroo” dance move to the silver-medal winning Lithuanian in a durag, breaking's Olympic debut had a few moments that raised questions from viewers about whether the essence of the hip-hop art form was captured at the Paris Games. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

Rachael Gunn, or “b-girl Raygun," a 36-year-old professor from Sydney, Australia, quickly achieved internet fame, but not necessarily for Olympic-level skill. Competing against some b-girls half her age, she was swept out of the round-robin stage without earning a single point, and her unconventional moves landed flat while failing to match the skill level of her foes.

At a point, Gunn raised a leg while standing and leaned back with her arms bent toward her ears. At another, while laying on her side, she reached for her toes, flipped over and did it again in a move dubbed “the kangaroo.”

Gunn has a PhD in cultural studies, and her LinkedIn page notes she is “interested in the cultural politics of breaking." 

“I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best — their power moves,” said Gunn. “What I bring is creativity.”

Clips of her routine have gone viral on TikTok and elsewhere, and many cringed at her moves platformed on the Olympic stage as a representation of hip-hop and breaking culture. “It's almost like they are mocking the genre,” wrote a user on X.

Some Of It Was Weird To See

Many Black viewers, in particular, called out Lithuania's silver medalist b-girl Nicka, (legally named Dominika Banevic) for donning a durag during each of her battles.

Durags, once worn by enslaved Africans to tie up their hair for work, are still worn by Black people to protect and style their hair. They became a fashionable symbol of Black pride in the 1960s and 1970s and, in the 1990s and early 2000s, also became a popular element of hip-hop style.

But when worn by those who aren't Black, durags can be seen as cultural appropriation. Banevic is white.

Actor Kevin Fredericks responded on Instagram to Banevic donning the headwear by saying it looked “weird to see somebody who don't need it for protective style or waves to be rocking the durag.”

The 17-year-old breaker ultimately won the silver medal after losing in the final to Japan's b-girl Ami (Ami Yuasa).

Massimo Bertelloni, left, puts a ring on the finger of team Italy's Alessia Maurelli after she accepted his marriage proposal at the end of the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at La Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics. - AP Photo/Dar Yasin
Paris Olympics 2024: Seven Beautiful Proposals By Athletes During The Games In City Of Love

BY Jagdish Yadav

For her part, Banevic has credited the breakers from the 1970s in the Bronx — the OGs — or “original gangsters” in hip-hop who created the dance — for her own success and breaking style. 

“It's a huge responsibility to represent and raise the bar every time for breaking because they did an amazing job. Big respect for the OGs and the pioneers that invented all those moves. Without them, it wouldn't be possible," she said. “Without them, breaking wouldn't be where it is today. So, I'm grateful for them.”

Concerns Over Losing Breaking's Roots

The challenge for Olympic organizers was to bring breaking and hip-hop culture to a mass audience, including many viewers who were sceptical about the dance form's addition to the Olympic roster.

Others feared the subculture being co-opted by officials, commercialized and put through a rigid judging structure when the spirit of breaking has been rooted in local communities, centred around street battles, cyphers and block parties.

Hip-hop was born as a youth culture within Black and brown communities in the Bronx as a way to escape strife and socio-economic struggles and make a statement of empowerment at a time when they were labelled as lost, lawless kids by New York politicians.

Refugee breaker Manizha Talash, or “b-girl Talash,” channelled that rebellious vibe by donning a “Free Afghan Women” cape during her pre-qualifier battle — a defiant and personal statement for a 21-year-old who fled her native Afghanistan to escape Taliban rule.

Talash was quickly disqualified for violating the Olympics' ban on political statements on the field of play.

Both American b-girls were eliminated in Friday's round-robin phase, a blow to the country representing the birthplace of hip-hop in what could be the discipline's only Games appearance. B-girl Logistx (legal name Logan Edra) and b-girl Sunny (Sunny Choi) both ranked in the top 12 internationally but came up short of the quarter-finals.

“Breaking for the Olympics has changed the way that some people are dancing,” said Choi, referring to some of the flashier moves and jam-packed routines.

"Breaking changes over time. And maybe, I'm just old-school and I don't want to change. I think a lot of people in our community were a little bit afraid of that happening.”

Before Friday's battles began, American rapper Snoop Dogg made a grand entrance into the stadium to the soundtrack of “Drop it Like it's Hot,” prompting cheers and dancing in the stands.

“I am hip-hop and I do know what hip-hop and break dancing is supposed to look like,” he told Vogue Magazine before the Paris Games began.

Rapper ICE T also expressed his excitement over the breaking competition before yesterday's battles.

“This is gonna blow the minds of people that haven't seen breaking in a while,” he posted on X. “All Respect to HIPHOP.”

The b-boys take the stage on Saturday to give Olympic breaking another chance at representing the culture.

