Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Lauren Jackson Makes History But Australia Go Down To Nigeria

Jackson made her Olympics debut in Australia's home games in Sydney 24 years ago

Lauren Jackson, Basketball, Paris Olympic Games 2024
Lauren Jackson in action for Australia
info_icon

Lauren Jackson made Olympics history on Monday but Australia slumped to a 75-62 loss to Nigeria. (More Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Jackson made her Olympics debut in Australia's home games in Sydney 24 years ago.

And by featuring from the bench against Nigeria, the 43-year-old, who also competed in the Games in 2004, 2008 and 2012, became the basketball player with the longest span of Olympics appearances.

However, Jackson, who contributed six points to Australia's cause, could not help her side avoid a 13-point defeat in their Group B opener.

Canada celebrate their stoppage-time winner against France - null
Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France

BY Stats Perform

Ezinne Kalu led Nigeria with 19 points, while Alanna Smith was Australia's top scorer with 15.

Jackson has four Olympic medals to her name, with Australia aiming for a first podium finish at the Games since 2012.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  3. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  4. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
Football News
  1. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  4. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  5. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  5. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
Hockey News
  1. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  2. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  3. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  4. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  5. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Not Looking To Others To Sort Out': S Jaishankar On India's Border Dispute With China
  2. Day In Pics: July 29, 2024
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody; Delhi Police Sends Notice To MCD
  4. 'Life Of Hell': IAS Aspirant Writes Letter To Chief Justice On Coaching Centre Deaths
  5. The Hugging Saint’s Global Reach And Local Controversies
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1
  2. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
  3. Nayanthara Under Fire From The Liver Doc For Sharing Alleged Medical Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea, Removes Post
  4. Aryan Khan Buys Two Floors In South Delhi Building, Once Home To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, For Rs 37 Crore
  5. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Tanushree Dutta Calling Their Chemistry 'Brotherly': Don't Know What She Was Thinking
US News
  1. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
  2. ‘New El Nino’ Discovered South Of Equator. What Does It Mean?
  3. Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments
  4. 'Election interference?': Elon Musk Accuses Google Of Imposing Search Ban On Donald Trump
  5. Campaign For Green Card Holders In US To Become Citizens & Register To Vote
World News
  1. Volgograd Train Derailment: 2 Dead After Passenger Russian Train Derails; Over 100 Injured
  2. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
  3. ‘New El Nino’ Discovered South Of Equator. What Does It Mean?
  4. Bangladesh Ends Nationwide Internet Shutdown As Students Call Off Quota Reform Protests
  5. China Accuses Quad Of Stirring Up Conflicts, 'Inciting' Confrontation
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody; Delhi Police Sends Notice To MCD
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Nadal Loses First Set Against Djokovic; Indian Men's Archery QF Match Against Turkiye Next
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics