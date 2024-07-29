Paris Olympic Games 2024: Lauren Jackson Makes History But Australia Go Down To Nigeria

Lauren Jackson made Olympics history on Monday but Australia slumped to a 75-62 loss to Nigeria. (More Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Jackson made her Olympics debut in Australia's home games in Sydney 24 years ago.
And by featuring from the bench against Nigeria, the 43-year-old, who also competed in the Games in 2004, 2008 and 2012, became the basketball player with the longest span of Olympics appearances.
However, Jackson, who contributed six points to Australia's cause, could not help her side avoid a 13-point defeat in their Group B opener.
Ezinne Kalu led Nigeria with 19 points, while Alanna Smith was Australia's top scorer with 15.
Jackson has four Olympic medals to her name, with Australia aiming for a first podium finish at the Games since 2012.