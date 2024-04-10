Analysis: Dominance In Golf, Certainly Player Specific

“I think it would be good for the game,” Scheffler said. “I think anytime you have a figure that kind of dominates ... like I think of like the NBA. You look at Steph Curry for those years where the Warriors were winning a bunch, people would say they got tired of it. But at the end of the day, people were still showing up and watching because he was incredible to watch, and you want to watch greatness when you're out there.”