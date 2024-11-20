On race day, there will be ample arrangements, with more than 21 medical booths on the route and one critical medical station at the holding area. There will also be 21 hydration centers along the whole length of the course, with volunteers providing primary first aid or medication. The medical teams will also be located at the starting point of the race in a more elaborate manner to deal with any possible serious situation. Along the course, a quick response team of 108 Ambulances will be deployed. The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon will have a sustainability drive, wherein the water bottles used on the day will all be recycled and eventually used to make park benches.