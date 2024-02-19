Otago Volts Vs Auckland Aces Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ford Trophy 2023-24 Qualifier Match

Auckland and Otago shared the honors in their previous two meetings this season. First up, on November 25, 2023, Otago defeated Auckland by 42 runs with the aid of a century from Dale Phillips and a fifer from Matthew Bacon at Queen's Park, Invercargill.

The second match took place at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on November 29, and the outcome was very different from the first. Finn Allen hit 168 off 110 balls to help Auckland crush Otago by seven wickets.