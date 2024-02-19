Otago Volts Vs Auckland Aces Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ford Trophy 2023-24 Qualifier Match

On February 21, 2024, two-time champions Otago Volts and 13-time winners Auckland Aces will square off in the qualifier of the 2023-24 Ford Trophy at University Oval, Dunedin. The Otago vs Auckland cricket match will be telecast live. (More Cricket News)
Both Otago Volts and Auckland Aces have played outstandingly, and in terms of the point’s standings, Auckland finished the league stage in third position while Otago were second. The clash will feature some of the hottest talents in New Zealand cricket.
When discussing some of the Otago team's statistics, we can see that Thorn Parkes has scored the most runs (298 in eight games), while Ben Lockroje and Jacob Duffy have both taken 11 wickets each. The Auckland skipper, Robert O'Donnell, meanwhile, has the season's highest run total of 457 after 10 games.
Auckland and Otago shared the honors in their previous two meetings this season. First up, on November 25, 2023, Otago defeated Auckland by 42 runs with the aid of a century from Dale Phillips and a fifer from Matthew Bacon at Queen's Park, Invercargill.
The second match took place at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on November 29, and the outcome was very different from the first. Finn Allen hit 168 off 110 balls to help Auckland crush Otago by seven wickets.
Where to watch the Otago Volts Vs Auckland Aces, Ford Trophy 2023-24 Qualifier match?
Live streaming of Otago vs. Auckland second qualifier match will be available on the Fancode app and nzctv YouTube Channel. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Ford Trophy 2023-24 on any TV channel in India.
When will the Otago vs. Auckland match be played in The Ford Trophy 2023-24?
Otago Vs Auckland matches will be played on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.The Otago vs. Auckland match will begin at 03:00 am IST
Otago vs. Auckland Squads:
Otego Volts: Luke Georgeson, Jacob Cumming, Dean Foxcroft, Dale Phillips, Thorn Parkes, Llew Johnson, Max Chu(w), Ben Lockrose, Travis Muller, Andrew Hazeldine, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson,Jamal Todd ,Hamish Rutherford
Auckland Aces: Adithya Ashok, George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, Simon Keene, William O'Donnell, Harjot Johal, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia, Cam Fletcher (wicket-keeper), Cole Briggs (wicket-keeper), Quinn Sunde (wicket-keeper), Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb.