Sports

'One More Game, And We Can Change History' – Rodri Knows Man City Have Another Step To Take

Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-0 on Tuesday, taking a huge stride towards winning an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League title

Rodri celebrates Man City's win over Spurs
info_icon

Manchester City know they cannot let complacency set in as they aim to make Premier League history, so says Rodri. (More Sports News)

City beat Tottenham 2-0 on Tuesday, taking a huge stride towards winning an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League title.

Erling Haaland scored twice, with his second – a calmly taken spot-kick in stoppage time – came after a string of fine stops from Stefan Ortega.

City's stand-in goalkeeper replaced the injured Ederson just after the hour mark, and twice denied Dejan Kulusevski before making an exceptional save to prevent Son Heung-min scoring in a one-v-one.

With one game left, City are two points above Arsenal, and Rodri knows the job must now be done against West Ham on Sunday.

"It's unbelievable. For us, it gives us the chance to fight again in the last game," he told Sky Sports.

Etihad Stadium - X/@ManCity
Man City, Girona's Abu Dhabi Owners Given Options to Meet UEFA Champions League Entry Rules

BY Associated Press

"We know it's one more game, but you saw the character of the team, of course it wasn't our best performance, but we came here to win – that's what we do. It's the mentality of these guys, the substitutions, Stefan saved us, Jeremy was unbelievable, every player that came in was exceptional.

"This is football. We have the best striker in the world and today he made the difference, but today, Stefan was simply incredible. We were 1-0 up and he made three outstanding saves. I have no words. We want to make history again, but we have one more to come.

"We have the experience from against Aston Villa [in 2022]. We know it's not done. We know it's going to be tough, but if we do it, we can change history."

Kyle Walker echoed the sentiment.

"We know it's not done, but we've taken it down to the last game, in front of our fans," he said. "You have to take each game as it comes."

City are now unbeaten in 22 consecutive Premier League games (W18 D4), including all 18 in 2024 (W15 D3); however, the last two teams to make as long an unbeaten start to a calendar year have failed to go on to win the title in that same year (Liverpool in 2022 – second and Chelsea in 2008 – second).

Pep Guardiola's team will sit top of the Premier League table heading into the final day of the season for the sixth time in the last seven seasons, having gone on to win the title in each of those previous campaigns.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assault On Newly-Wed Woman: In-Laws Deny Dowry Demand Allegations
  2. Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother Madhavi Raje Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
  3. Quiet Roads, Shut Shops, And Long Queues: First Polling Day In Kashmir Since Abrogation Of Article 370
  4. SC Orders Release Of NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha In Chinese Funding Case, Arrest Declared 'Invalid'
  5. Portion Of 'Dangerous' Building Collapses In Thane; 6 Persons Rescued
Entertainment News
  1. Kajol Shares 'Wednesday Wisdom', Shows 'Depth' Of Her Character
  2. 'MasterChef India Tamil’ Introduces 'ASMR' Challenge, Tests Culinary Sounds
  3. 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Sequel Gets An Official Title, First-Look Of Selena Gomez And David Henrie Revealed
  4. Richa Chadha's Early Pregnancy Cravings Were All About 'Tomatoes And Kombucha'
  5. Hina Khan Wishes She Didn't Have To Shoot On First Two Days Of Her Periods
Sports News
  1. Italian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Bows Out With Pre-Quarterfinal Loss
  2. Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Enters Semi-Finals, Daniil Medvedev Loses In Last 16 - In Pics
  3. Today's Sports News Updates: River Plate Qualify For 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
  4. Team India's Head Coach Hunt: Laxman in Contention To Succeed Dravid, Gambhir's Interest Awaited
  5. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Kill Lucknow Super Giants' Playoff Hopes; Win By 19 Runs
World News
  1. Georgia Continues To Protest 'Russian' Law As Parliament Passes Foreign Influence Bill
  2. Will The New India-Iran Agreement On Chabahar Be A Game Changer For The Region?
  3. ICC Prosecutor Sees Demand For Action Against Israeli Leaders, Attack From Russia Over Putin Arrest Warrant
  4. Indian-Origin Woman, 66, Stabbed To Death While Waiting For Bus In London
  5. Wong To Be Sworn In As Singapore's Prime Minister As Lee Hsien Loong Bows Out After 20 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Zeenat Aman's Heartfelt Tribute On Behalf Of Mom Dimple Kapadia
  2. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam For Delhi Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  3. Why Celebrities At MET Gala Are Facing The Brunt Amid Israel’s War On Gaza
  4. Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' And Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' Cut Down On Delhi Shoot? Here's Why
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Reveals Why He Won't Do 'Hindu-Muslim' Politics; Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh's Mother Files Nomination
  6. DC Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Today's Sports News Updates: River Plate Qualify For 2025 FIFA Club World Cup