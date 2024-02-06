Sports

Rachin's Double Ton Powers Kiwis To 511, Proteas Stutter On Day 2

Rachin Ravindra finally caught up with his reputation on Monday, scoring 240 before New Zealand were all out for 511 on the second day of the first cricket Test against South Africa, Associated Press reports. South Africa were in trouble at 80-4 at stumps, trailing by 431 runs. Kyle Jamieson took two wickets within three balls in the 10th over as South Africa slumped to 30-3 early. David Bedingham and Zubayr Hamza put on 44 for the fourth wicket but Hamza was out close to stumps, bowled by Mitchell Santner. Bedingham was 29 not out at the end of day's play.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 6, 2024

New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 2 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

Edward Moore of South Africa bats on day two of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

1/7
New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 2
New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 2 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Neil Brand on day two of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

2/7
New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 2
New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 2 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

South Africa captain Neil Brand bats on day two of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

Advertisement
3/7
New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 2
New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 2 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, right, is congratulated by South Africa's Raynard van Tonder after being dismissed for 240 on day two of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

Advertisement
4/7
New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 2
New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 2 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates his double century on day two of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

Advertisement
5/7
New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 2
New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 2 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra bats on day two of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

Advertisement
6/7
New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 2
New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 2 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

Tshepo Moreki of South Africa takes a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Kane Williamson on day two of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

7/7
New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 2
New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 2 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

South Africa bowler Ruan de Swardt, center, celebrates with his captain Neil Brand as he celebrates his first test wicket, New Zealand's Kane Williamson, right, on day two of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement