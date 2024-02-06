Edward Moore of South Africa bats on day two of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Neil Brand on day two of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
South Africa captain Neil Brand bats on day two of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, right, is congratulated by South Africa's Raynard van Tonder after being dismissed for 240 on day two of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates his double century on day two of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra bats on day two of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
Tshepo Moreki of South Africa takes a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Kane Williamson on day two of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
South Africa bowler Ruan de Swardt, center, celebrates with his captain Neil Brand as he celebrates his first test wicket, New Zealand's Kane Williamson, right, on day two of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.