Sports

Rachin's Double Ton Powers Kiwis To 511, Proteas Stutter On Day 2

Rachin Ravindra finally caught up with his reputation on Monday, scoring 240 before New Zealand were all out for 511 on the second day of the first cricket Test against South Africa, Associated Press reports. South Africa were in trouble at 80-4 at stumps, trailing by 431 runs. Kyle Jamieson took two wickets within three balls in the 10th over as South Africa slumped to 30-3 early. David Bedingham and Zubayr Hamza put on 44 for the fourth wicket but Hamza was out close to stumps, bowled by Mitchell Santner. Bedingham was 29 not out at the end of day's play.