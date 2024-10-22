Sports

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Chris Wood's Goal Ends Team's Seven-Game Victory Drought - In Pics

Chris Wood scored his fifth goal of the season, leading his side to a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace and pushing them into the top half of the standings. The New Zealander was a constant threat, netting the decisive goal 19 minutes into the second half with a right-footed strike from outside the box that crept inside the post, leaving goalkeeper Dean Henderson frustrated. Wood's performance was complemented by goalkeeper Matz Sels, who made two crucial saves: one from an Eberechi Eze free kick after an hour and another against Jeffrey Schlupp with nine minutes left. This victory ended Forest's seven-game winless streak at the City Ground, while Crystal Palace remained in trouble, sitting third from bottom with no wins in their last eight matches.