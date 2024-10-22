Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz and Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood battle for the ball during a Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood with an attempt on goal against Crystal Palace during a Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Murillo and Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah, right, battle for the ball during a Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Nicolas Dominguez and Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada, right, battle for the ball during a Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood scores his side's first goal during a Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palaca in Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates, left, and Crystal Palace's Will Hughes battle for the ball during a Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Jota Silva and Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta battle for the ball during a Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England.
Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada's shot is stopped by Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels during a Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi and Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix, right, battle for the ball during a Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England.