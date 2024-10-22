Sports

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Chris Wood's Goal Ends Team's Seven-Game Victory Drought - In Pics

Chris Wood scored his fifth goal of the season, leading his side to a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace and pushing them into the top half of the standings. The New Zealander was a constant threat, netting the decisive goal 19 minutes into the second half with a right-footed strike from outside the box that crept inside the post, leaving goalkeeper Dean Henderson frustrated. Wood's performance was complemented by goalkeeper Matz Sels, who made two crucial saves: one from an Eberechi Eze free kick after an hour and another against Jeffrey Schlupp with nine minutes left. This victory ended Forest's seven-game winless streak at the City Ground, while Crystal Palace remained in trouble, sitting third from bottom with no wins in their last eight matches.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace Photo: Mike Egerton//PA via AP

Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz and Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood battle for the ball during a Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England.

Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League: Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace
Britain Soccer Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Photo: Mike Egerton//PA via AP
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood with an attempt on goal against Crystal Palace during a Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
Britain Soccer Premier League: Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace Photo: Mike Egerton//PA via AP
Nottingham Forest's Murillo and Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah, right, battle for the ball during a Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England.

Premier League: Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace
Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Photo: Mike Egerton//PA via AP
Nottingham Forest's Nicolas Dominguez and Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada, right, battle for the ball during a Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England.

Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
Premier League: Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace Photo: Mike Egerton//PA via AP
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood scores his side's first goal during a Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palaca in Nottingham, England.

Premier League 2024: Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace
Premier League 2024: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Photo: Mike Egerton//PA via AP
Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates, left, and Crystal Palace's Will Hughes battle for the ball during a Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England.

Premier League 2024: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
Premier League 2024: Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace Photo: Mike Egerton//PA via AP
Nottingham Forest's Jota Silva and Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta battle for the ball during a Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2024: Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace
Britain Soccer Premier League 2024: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Photo: Mike Egerton//PA via AP
Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada's shot is stopped by Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels during a Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2024: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
Britain Soccer Premier League 2024: Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace Photo: Mike Egerton//PA via AP
Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi and Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix, right, battle for the ball during a Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England.

