Nottingham 0-1 Chelsea: Blues Book Champions League Ticket

Chelsea's Levi Colwill, centre right, celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates sits dejected after the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood shoots under pressure from Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.
Chelsea's Reece James and Nottingham Forest's Murillo, right, battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson is booked by referee Antony Taylor during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga and Chelsea's Noni Madueke, right, battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest fans with a "Destination Europe" banner during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.