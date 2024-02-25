Sports

NHL: Matt Boldy Brace Helps Minnesota Wild Beat Edmonton Oilers 4-2

Matt Boldy scored twice as the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello also scored for the Wild, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Filip Gustavsson stopped 41 shots to help Minnesota pull two points behind St. Louis for the second wild card in the Western Conference, Associated Press reported. Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman had goals for the Oilers, who have lost two in a row but are 28-7-1 in their last 36 games. Calvin Pickard finished with 16 saves. Meanwhile, Connor Clifton broke a third-period tie with his first goal in nearly a year, and Buffalo Sabres beat Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1. Zemgus Girgensons also scored for the Sabres, who have won two straight and four of their last six. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 stops.

Photo Webdesk
February 25, 2024

NHL 2023-24: Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers | Photo: AP/Stephen Brashear

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson, right, celebrates with defenseman Jon Merrill, left, after scoring against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle.

1/9
NHL 2023-24: Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers
NHL 2023-24: Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers | Photo: AP/Stephen Brashear
Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman (38) dives to clear a puck from in front of goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken in Seattle.

2/9
NHL 2023-24: Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers
NHL 2023-24: Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers | Photo: AP/Stephen Brashear
Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello, left, and Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev, right, battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle.

3/9
NHL 2023-24: Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers
NHL 2023-24: Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers | Photo: AP/Stephen Brashear
Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer, right, replaces goalie Joey Daccord, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild in Seattle.

4/9
NHL 2023-24: Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers
NHL 2023-24: Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers | Photo: AP/Stephen Brashear
Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky, left, skates against Minnesota Wild defenseman Declan Chisholm, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle.

5/9
NHL 2023-24: Buffalo Sabres vs Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL 2023-24: Buffalo Sabres vs Columbus Blue Jackets | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
Buffalo Sabres' Kyle Okposo (21), Alex Tuch, center, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, right, celebrate the team's win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio.

6/9
NHL 2023-24: Buffalo Sabres vs Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL 2023-24: Buffalo Sabres vs Columbus Blue Jackets | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) passes the puck in front of Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens (24) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio.

7/9
NHL 2023-24: Buffalo Sabres vs Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL 2023-24: Buffalo Sabres vs Columbus Blue Jackets | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton, right, celebrates with from left, JJ Peterka, Zach Benson and Peyton Krebs, after his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio.

8/9
NHL 2023-24: Buffalo Sabres vs Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL 2023-24: Buffalo Sabres vs Columbus Blue Jackets | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) shoots on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio.

9/9
NHL 2023-24: Buffalo Sabres vs Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL 2023-24: Buffalo Sabres vs Columbus Blue Jackets | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Yegor Chinakhov (59) shoots on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1), but the puck hits the post during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio.

