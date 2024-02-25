Sports

NHL: Matt Boldy Brace Helps Minnesota Wild Beat Edmonton Oilers 4-2

Matt Boldy scored twice as the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello also scored for the Wild, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Filip Gustavsson stopped 41 shots to help Minnesota pull two points behind St. Louis for the second wild card in the Western Conference, Associated Press reported. Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman had goals for the Oilers, who have lost two in a row but are 28-7-1 in their last 36 games. Calvin Pickard finished with 16 saves. Meanwhile, Connor Clifton broke a third-period tie with his first goal in nearly a year, and Buffalo Sabres beat Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1. Zemgus Girgensons also scored for the Sabres, who have won two straight and four of their last six. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 stops.