New Zealand Demolish Uganda By Nine Wickets In T20 World Cup Dead Rubber - In Pics

New Zealand produced a ruthless display to notch up a clinical nine-wicket win over Uganda in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Trinidad on Saturday, June 15. Veteran pacers Trent Boult (2/7) and Tim Southee (3/4) were the destroyers-in-chief as Uganda were bowled out for just 40 runs in 18.4 overs. In response, Kiwi opener Devon Conway (22 not out off 15 balls) spurred New Zealand's first win of the tournament as the BlackCaps knocked off the target in 5.2 overs. The BlackCaps and Uganda had both already been knocked out of the competition and played this match for pride.

T20 Cricket WCup: UGA vs NZ Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Uganda players acknowledge the support of the fans at the end of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, June 14, 2024. ()T20 Cricket WCup: UGA vs NZ

1/8
T20 Cricket WCup: NZ vs UGA
T20 Cricket WCup: NZ vs UGA Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Uganda's Bilal Hassun, left, takes a photo with local fans at the end of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

2/8
T20 Cricket WCup New Zealand Uganda
T20 Cricket WCup New Zealand Uganda Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Uganda's Riazat Ali Shah, right, poses for a photo with local fans at the end of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

3/8
T20 Cricket WCup Uganda New Zealand
T20 Cricket WCup Uganda New Zealand Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

New Zealand's Finn Allen bats against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

4/8
New Zealand Vs Uganda
New Zealand Vs Uganda Photo: AP/PTI

New Zealand's Devon Conway bats against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

5/8
Uganda vs New Zealand
Uganda vs New Zealand Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

New Zealand's Tim Southee bowls against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

6/8
ICC T20 World Cup 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra bowls against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

7/8
T20 World Cup 2024
T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

New Zealand's wicket keeper Devon Conway, left, makes a catch behind the wicket to dismiss Uganda's Ronak Patel, right, for two runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

8/8
T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

New Zealand's wicket keeper Devon Conway, left, tries to stop a shot off Uganda's Dineshkumar Nakrani during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

