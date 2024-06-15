Sports

New Zealand Demolish Uganda By Nine Wickets In T20 World Cup Dead Rubber - In Pics

New Zealand produced a ruthless display to notch up a clinical nine-wicket win over Uganda in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Trinidad on Saturday, June 15. Veteran pacers Trent Boult (2/7) and Tim Southee (3/4) were the destroyers-in-chief as Uganda were bowled out for just 40 runs in 18.4 overs. In response, Kiwi opener Devon Conway (22 not out off 15 balls) spurred New Zealand's first win of the tournament as the BlackCaps knocked off the target in 5.2 overs. The BlackCaps and Uganda had both already been knocked out of the competition and played this match for pride.