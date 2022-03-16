Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue - Full Details

South Africa women are unbeaten so far in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Watch New Zealand Vs South Africa live.

Check out match and live streaming details of New Zealand women vs South Africa women. Twitter/@cricketworldcup

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 4:47 pm

New Zealand women and West Indies women face each other in the 16th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 on Thursday at Seddon Park, Hamilton. (More Cricket News)

While South Africa women are unbeaten in the tournament with three wins from as many games, New Zealand have played four games, winning half and losing rest. The Proteas hold the second spot in the points table with a net run rate is +0.280, while White Ferns are at the fourth position with NRR of -0.257.

With 193 runs from 3 games, Laura Wolvaardt is the leading scorer run-scorer for South Africa, while for New Zealand Sophie Devine tops the chart with 163 runs. On the other hand, New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 9 wickets, while South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp follows her with 8 to her credit.

Head-To-Head

New Zealand women and South Africa women have played 11 ODIs against each other with the White Ferns winning 9 of them. South Africa have won the rest 2.

When is New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 17, 2022 (Thursday).

At what time New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 6:30 AM IST.

Where is New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Which channel in India will live telecast New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in India.

How to watch live streaming of New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar.

