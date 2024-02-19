Nepal Vs Namibia started the second edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League, with the hosts facing a disappointing evening. Playing first, Nepal quickly lost their first five wickets with only 67 runs on the board. Namibia chasing down the target of 132 runs in just 31.1 overs, secured a four-wicket victory.

Currently, the home team is at the top of the standings after an impressive victory over the Netherlands by 9 wickets on Saturday (February 17). Rohit Paudel's team now has a strong 0.920 run rate, pushing Namibia down to second place. The Netherlands and Namibia are the only teams to have played matches this season, and they currently hold the second and third positions with net run rates of -0.220 and -0.666, respectively.

In the previous match, Namibia faced a disappointing defeat to Michael Levitt's team on February 19, Monday. The Netherlands had restricted Namibia to a paltry 123 in just 35.1 overs before they chased down the total with relative comfort. Namibia barely put a dent in the Netherlands' batting, but captain Gerhard Erasmus took all three wickets in an outstanding individual showing.

When is Nepal Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 happening?

Nepal vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 is set to take place on February 21, Wednesday at 3:30 GMT/ 9:00 a.m. local Time at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Kathmandu, Nepal.

Where to watch Nepal Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2?

The live streaming of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the tournament on any TV channel in India

Nepal Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Squads:

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Arjun Sawad (wicketkeeper), Anil Shah, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Pawan Sarraf, Rijan Dhakal, Gulsan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sompal Kami, Surya Tamang.

Namibia: Merwe Erasmus (captain), Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nikolaas Davin, Jean-Pierre Kotze (wicketkeeper), Lohan Louwrens (wicketkeeper), Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Jonathan Smit, Shaun Fouche, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni.