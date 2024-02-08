Nepal host Canada for a three-match One-Day International series starting February 8, 2024. This is the first bilateral series between the two fledgling cricketing nations. Thursday's series opener also marks the first-ever Nepal vs Canada fixture in the 50-over format. (More Cricket News)

Nepal last played an ODI match against India during the Asia Cup 2023, which they lost by 10 wickets. Canada, meanwhile, were involved in a tri-series alongside Malaysia and Hong Kong. They won both their group stage matches, but lost the final against Malaysia by seven wickets.

