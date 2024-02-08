Nepal host Canada for a three-match One-Day International series starting February 8, 2024. This is the first bilateral series between the two fledgling cricketing nations. Thursday's series opener also marks the first-ever Nepal vs Canada fixture in the 50-over format. (More Cricket News)
Nepal last played an ODI match against India during the Asia Cup 2023, which they lost by 10 wickets. Canada, meanwhile, were involved in a tri-series alongside Malaysia and Hong Kong. They won both their group stage matches, but lost the final against Malaysia by seven wickets.
All three matches of the Nepal vs Canada matches will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.
Nepal vs Canada 1st ODI on February 8 (Thursday). Match starts at 9:00 AM IST
Nepal vs Canada 2nd ODI on February 10 (Saturday). Match starts at 9:00 AM IST
Nepal vs Canada 3rd ODI on February 12 (Monday). Match starts at 9:00 AM IST
Squads for Nepal vs Canada ODI series
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Surya Tamang, Rijan Dhakal, Aarif Sheikh, Hemant Dhami, Aakash Chand, Anil Sah, Pawan Sarraf, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Kushal Malla.
Canada: Saad bin Zafar (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ishwarjot Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Sahib Malhotra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Mova (wk), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Uday Bhagwan, Aaron Johnson, Udaybir Walia, Yuvraj Samra.
Live streaming details of the Nepal vs Canada, 1st ODI
The Nepal vs Canada, 1st ODI will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. In Nepal, the match will be telecast live on Action Sports HD 1. The Nepal vs Canada ODI cricket match can also be watched on the Dish Home Go mobile app.