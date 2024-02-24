Sports

NBA: Stephen Curry Stars As Golden State Warriors Beat Los Angeles Lakers

Stephen Curry started hitting big shots from the start as the Golden State Warriors dominated the Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James, helping take at least some of the sting out of a double-overtime collapse when the California rivals met last month. Curry scored 32 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and had eight assists, leading the Warriors past the Lakers 128-110 in their NBA 2023-24 clash as both teams returned from the All-Star break, Associated Press reported. With the makeup of this Golden State roster, Curry has taken it upon himself to be more aggressive looking for his shot from the opening tip.