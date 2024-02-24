Sports

NBA: Stephen Curry Stars As Golden State Warriors Beat Los Angeles Lakers

Stephen Curry started hitting big shots from the start as the Golden State Warriors dominated the Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James, helping take at least some of the sting out of a double-overtime collapse when the California rivals met last month. Curry scored 32 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and had eight assists, leading the Warriors past the Lakers 128-110 in their NBA 2023-24 clash as both teams returned from the All-Star break, Associated Press reported. With the makeup of this Golden State roster, Curry has taken it upon himself to be more aggressive looking for his shot from the opening tip.

February 24, 2024

NBA Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Golden State Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis celebrates a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.

NBA
NBA Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins celebrates a basket at the first-half buzzer, while Los Angeles Lakers' Taurean Prince reacts in the background during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.

NBA
NBA Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry brings the ball up against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.

NBA
NBA Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell brings the ball up against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.

NBA
NBA Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, right, looks for a shot against Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.

NBA
NBA Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins brings the ball up against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.

NBA
NBA Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody dunks over Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.

Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie, left, and guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.

NBA
NBA Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) dunks over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.

