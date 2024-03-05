NBA: Rudy Gobert, Michael Conley Help Minnesota Timberwolves Beat Portland Trail Blazers - In Pics

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends against Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton (5) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards reacts after a foul call against him in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (1) works around Portland Trail Blazers guard Rayan Rupert (72) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, right, in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton goes to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, drives past Portland Trail Blazers guard Rayan Rupert (72) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath (26) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.
Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath (26) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, top, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes to the basket around Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker, left, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.