Sports

NBA: Rudy Gobert, Michael Conley Help Minnesota Timberwolves Beat Portland Trail Blazers - In Pics

Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 16 rebounds for his 43rd double-double of the season, Michael Conley added 19 points and seven assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a four-game season sweep of Portland, beating the Trail Blazers 119-114 Monday night. With the win, Minnesota (43-19) moved into a tie for first place in the Western Conference with Oklahoma City, which was playing the Lakers in Los Angeles later Monday. The Timberwolves are an NBA-best 30-9 against Western Conference opponents, 20-5 against teams with a less than .500 record and 23-8 at Target Center, for the league’s fifth-best home record. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 points, Anthony Edwards had 13, and Naz Reid added 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point distance for Minnesota, which was playing its fifth game in seven nights and completed a seven-game homestand with a 4-3 record. Anfernee Simons had 34 points, 14 assists and five rebounds, and Duop Reath shot 5 for 6 from long distance and scored a career-high 26 points for Portland, which was playing its third game in four nights. The Trail Blazers were without Scoot Henderson, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe, Robert Williams III and Mattise Thybulle on Monday night.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
NBA 2023-24: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends against Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton (5) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

1/8
NBA%202023-24%3A%20Minnesota%20Timberwolves%20vs%20Portland%20Trail%20Blazers
NBA 2023-24: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards reacts after a foul call against him in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Minneapolis.

2/8
NBA%202023-24%3A%20Minnesota%20Timberwolves%20vs%20Portland%20Trail%20Blazers
NBA 2023-24: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (1) works around Portland Trail Blazers guard Rayan Rupert (72) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

Advertisement
3/8
NBA%202023-24%3A%20Minnesota%20Timberwolves%20vs%20Portland%20Trail%20Blazers
NBA 2023-24: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, right, in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

4/8
NBA%202023-24%3A%20Minnesota%20Timberwolves%20vs%20Portland%20Trail%20Blazers
NBA 2023-24: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton goes to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

Advertisement
5/8
NBA%202023-24%3A%20Minnesota%20Timberwolves%20vs%20Portland%20Trail%20Blazers
NBA 2023-24: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, drives past Portland Trail Blazers guard Rayan Rupert (72) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

Advertisement
6/8
NBA%202023-24%3A%20Minnesota%20Timberwolves%20vs%20Portland%20Trail%20Blazers
NBA 2023-24: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath (26) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

Advertisement
7/8
NBA%202023-24%3A%20Minnesota%20Timberwolves%20vs%20Portland%20Trail%20Blazers
NBA 2023-24: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath (26) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, top, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

8/8
NBA%202023-24%3A%20Minnesota%20Timberwolves%20vs%20Portland%20Trail%20Blazers
NBA 2023-24: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes to the basket around Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker, left, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

Tags

Minnesota Timberwolves

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement