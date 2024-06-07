Sports

NBA Finals, Game 1: Boston Celtics Rout 107-89 Dallas Mavericks - In Pics

Game 1 of the NBA 2023-24 finals witnessed the Boston Celtics routing the Dallas Mavericks 107-89. Jaylen Brown led the 'sixth men' in double figures with 22 points and Kristaps Porziņgis shone bright in his return after injury scoring 20, clinching victory on June 7, Friday (IST). From Dallas, Luka Doncic secured 30 points and 10 rebounds, however, former Celtic Kyrie Irving could only make 12 points on 6-of-19 shooting. He also missed all five of his 3-point attempts. The team total for the Dallas Mavericks was their lowest total of the postseason with just nine assists on 35 field goals.