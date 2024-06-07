Sports

NBA Finals, Game 1: Boston Celtics Rout 107-89 Dallas Mavericks - In Pics

Game 1 of the NBA 2023-24 finals witnessed the Boston Celtics routing the Dallas Mavericks 107-89. Jaylen Brown led the 'sixth men' in double figures with 22 points and Kristaps Porziņgis shone bright in his return after injury scoring 20, clinching victory on June 7, Friday (IST). From Dallas, Luka Doncic secured 30 points and 10 rebounds, however, former Celtic Kyrie Irving could only make 12 points on 6-of-19 shooting. He also missed all five of his 3-point attempts. The team total for the Dallas Mavericks was their lowest total of the postseason with just nine assists on 35 field goals.

NBA Finals, Game 1: Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks | Photo: AP/Michael Dwyer

Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis (8) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Boston.

Jayson Tatum fends off Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Jayson Tatum fends off Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, right, fends off Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Boston.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving heads toward the bench during the first half of Game 1 of the basketball team's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics in Boston.

Jayson Tatum shoots against Dallas Mavericks
Jayson Tatum shoots against Dallas Mavericks | Photo: AP/Michael Dwyer

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Dallas Mavericks' P.J. Washington (25) and Dereck Lively II as Celtic's Al Horford (42) watches during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Boston.

Boston Celtics Kristaps Porzingis blocks a shot
Boston Celtics Kristaps Porzingis blocks a shot | Photo: AP/Michael Dwyer

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, right, blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Boston.

NBA Finals Basketball 2023-24
NBA Finals Basketball 2023-24 | Photo: AP/Michael Dwyer

Boston Celtics' Derrick White (9), Kristaps Porzingis (8) and Jayson Tatum (0) block a shot by Dallas Mavericks' Derrick Jones Jr. (55) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Boston.

NBA Finals Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics
NBA Finals Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, right, drives toward the basket as Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, left, and guard Jaylen Brown, center, defend during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Basketball Finals in Boston.

Jaylen Brown, left, celebrates with teammates
Jaylen Brown, left, celebrates with teammates | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, celebrates with center Al Horford, center, as the Celtics lead the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Basketball Finals against the Dallas Mavericks in Boston.

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla calls to players during the first half of Game 1 of the basketball team's NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks in Boston.

Kristaps Porzingis dunks
Kristaps Porzingis dunks Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis dunks next to Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, foreground, during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

