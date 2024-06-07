NBA Finals, Game 1: Boston Celtics Rout 107-89 Dallas Mavericks - In Pics

Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis (8) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Boston.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, right, fends off Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Boston.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving heads toward the bench during the first half of Game 1 of the basketball team's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics in Boston.
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Dallas Mavericks' P.J. Washington (25) and Dereck Lively II as Celtic's Al Horford (42) watches during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Boston.
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, right, blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Boston.
Boston Celtics' Derrick White (9), Kristaps Porzingis (8) and Jayson Tatum (0) block a shot by Dallas Mavericks' Derrick Jones Jr. (55) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Boston.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, right, drives toward the basket as Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, left, and guard Jaylen Brown, center, defend during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Basketball Finals in Boston.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, celebrates with center Al Horford, center, as the Celtics lead the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Basketball Finals against the Dallas Mavericks in Boston.
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla calls to players during the first half of Game 1 of the basketball team's NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks in Boston.
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis dunks next to Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, foreground, during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa