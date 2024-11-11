Sports

NBA: DeMar DeRozan Stars As Sacramento Kings Rally To Beat Phoenix Suns 127-118

DeMar DeRozan scored the Kings’ first eight points in overtime and Sacramento snapped the Phoenix Suns’ winning streak at seven with a 127-118-win Sunday night. The Suns played without Kevin Durant, who was injured Friday and will miss at least two weeks. DeRozan finished with 34 points.