Sports

NBA: DeMar DeRozan Stars As Sacramento Kings Rally To Beat Phoenix Suns 127-118

DeMar DeRozan scored the Kings’ first eight points in overtime and Sacramento snapped the Phoenix Suns’ winning streak at seven with a 127-118-win Sunday night. The Suns played without Kevin Durant, who was injured Friday and will miss at least two weeks. DeRozan finished with 34 points.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Photo: AP/Samantha Chow

Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones reaches for the ball as Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan holds onto it during overtime of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix.

1/9
Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns AP Photo/Samantha Chow
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker reacts to a play during overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Phoenix.

2/9
Basketball Grayson Allen
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Samantha Chow
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Phoenix.

3/9
NBA: Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings
NBA: Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns Photo: AP/Samantha Chow
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Phoenix.

4/9
NBA: Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns
NBA: Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Photo: AP/Samantha Chow
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball past Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix.

5/9
Kings Suns Basketball: Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns
Kings Suns Basketball: Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Photo: AP/Samantha Chow
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Phoenix.

6/9
Kings Suns Basketball: Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings
Kings Suns Basketball: Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns Photo: AP/Samantha Chow
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) reaches for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Phoenix.

7/9
Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Photo: AP/Samantha Chow
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) dribbles the ball during overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Phoenix.

8/9
Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns Photo: AP/Samantha Chow
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles the ball past Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix.

9/9
Kings Suns Basketball
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Samantha Chow
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) dribbles past Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Manjrekar Criticizes Gambhir’s Press Conference Style, Urges BCCI To Reconsider Role
  2. WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler 'Enjoyed' Setting England On Way To Second Win
  3. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. AFG Vs BAN, 3rd ODI Toss Update: Bangladesh Bat 1st Against Afghanistan In Series Decider
  5. WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Buttler's 83 Helps Hosts Win In Barbados
Football News
  1. Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal, Premier League: Arteta Says Saka, Rice Injuries Do Not Look Good
  2. Women's Super League: Man Utd 'Know Where They Are Headed', Says Marc Skinner
  3. Inter 1-1 Napoli, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Believes Nerazzurri Deserved Win
  4. Getafe Vs Girona, La Liga: Head Coach Michel Lauds His Side's Resilience In 1-0 Win
  5. Real Sociedad 1-0 FC Barcelona: Hansi Flick Offers No Excuses After Catalans Deservedly Beaten
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  3. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  5. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs MAS Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  2. Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch THA Vs JPN Match
  3. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Make Statement With 15-0 Win Over Thailand
  4. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: China Thrash Thailand 15-0 In Dominant Victory
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: South Korea Draw 2-2 Against Japan In The Opening Fixture

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manipur: 11 Militants Killed In Gunfight After Torching Shops, Homes, CRPF Camp In Jiribam
  2. Day In Pics: November 11, 2024
  3. Farmer Suicides No More Than A Blip On Maharashtra Poll Radar
  4. Jharkhand Election: Sarna Tribe Calls for Separate Religion Code Recognition
  5. Sanjiv Khanna Steps Into A Short But Closely-Watched Tenure As CJI
Entertainment News
  1. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  2. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  3. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  4. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  5. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
US News
  1. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
World News
  1. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
  2. Japan: Struggling Leader Ishiba Re-elected As Prime Minister
  3. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  4. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  5. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. 'Simply False': Kremlin Shuts Down Reports Of Trump-Putin Phone Call
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign