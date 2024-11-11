NBA: DeMar DeRozan Stars As Sacramento Kings Rally To Beat Phoenix Suns 127-118

Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones reaches for the ball as Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan holds onto it during overtime of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker reacts to a play during overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball past Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) reaches for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) dribbles the ball during overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles the ball past Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) dribbles past Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix.